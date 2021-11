Biting the bullet! Olivia Plath wants to put the past behind her with her in-laws before she and husband Ethan Plath move from their Cairo, Georgia, home. The 23-year-old star musters up the courage to face Barry and Kim Plath one day before the couple plan to move, in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, November 2, two-hour season finale of Welcome to Plathville.

