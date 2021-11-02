Ambassador Caffery Sound Wall Coming Down, Being Replaced [PHOTOS]

Staff Photo

Work is being done.

If you travel Ambassador Caffery on a daily basis you’ve probably already seen the progress being done on the sound wall.

Work crews are currently removing the old panels of the wall, and they will soon be replaced with newer panels.

The Ambassador Caffery sound wall has been the topic of discussion for years, nearly 20 years, as panels have started to fall apart and branches of trees protruded the panels.

Well, now one of Lafayette’s largest eyesores is being addressed and we can’t wait to see the end product.

Staff Photo

We will warn you if you travel north on Ambassador Caffery, you can expect delays. The busy roadway is down to one lane as work crews begin the process of repairing the wall.

Lafayette Consolidated Government says the lane closure is expected to last until at least March 2022. Lane dlosures will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday.

On a lighter note, I never knew so many people have swimming pools along Ambassador Caffery.

Now that the wall is being removed, you can see in people’s backyards and many who live where the wall is constructed have swimming pools.

I never knew. Here are a few photos that I took, while STOPPED in traffic, of the work being done on the sound wall in Lafayette.

Staff Photo