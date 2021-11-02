CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ed Sheeran 'all clear' to perform on 'SNL' after COVID-19

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P81DS_0ckEN9Yi00

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will be able to perform on Saturday Night Live this week as planned.

The 30-year-old singer said Tuesday that he's completed his COVID-19 quarantine after testing positive for the virus in October.

"Posting this pic to say I'm released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I've had the all clear and done my quarantine," Sheeran wrote.

"Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there x," he said.

Sheeran announced Oct. 24 that he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," Sheeran said at the time.

"It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone," he said.

In addition to SNL, Sheeran is slated to appear on Friday's episode of CBeebies Bedtime Story to read a book about stuttering.

Sheeran performed during a pre-taped appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk last week.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Asked If He Was 'F—ing Joking' During Proposal

Ed Sheeran's proposal to wife Cherry Seaborn was far from "Perfect" — in fact, thanks to a little rain, it nearly didn't happen at all the way he'd planned. Sheeran, 30, married Seaborn in an intimate chapel ceremony in January 2019, but there were a few bumps in the road when it came to getting to that point, most notably that Sheeran wasn't even sure she'd say yes.
CELEBRITIES
SELF

Here’s Why Ed Sheeran Is Apologizing for Having COVID-19

Ed Sheeran revealed on social media that he recently tested positive for COVID-19—and apologized to those who may have been expecting to see him perform. “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Coronavirus: Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19

Ed Sheeran is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, the British singer-songwriter confirmed via Instagram on Sunday. “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IBTimes

'SNL' 'Scrambling' To Replace Ed Sheeran Amid COVID-19 Diagnosis; Singer Self-Isolating – Report

"Saturday Night Live" is looking for a new musical guest for an upcoming episode following Ed Sheeran's COVID-19 diagnosis, according to a report. The "Shape of You" singer announced Sunday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Sheeran was scheduled to appear as the musical guest in the Nov. 6 episode, so producers of the NBC sketch comedy show are now "scrambling" to find a replacement, Page Six reported, citing unnamed sources.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Billboard

Ed Sheeran Announced as Next 'SNL' Musical Guest Amid COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ed Sheeran is heading back to Saturday Night Live. On Saturday (Oct. 23), the long-running NBC sketch comedy show announced that the English singer-songwriter will appear as musical guest alongside first-time host Kieran Culkin on Nov. 6. The following day, Sheeran revealed on social media that he's been diagnosed with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Kieran Culkin To Host ‘SNL’ In November With Ed Sheeran As Musical Guest

Roman Roy is to take some time out from trying to succeed his father Logan to host Saturday Night Live. Kieran Culkin, who stars in HBO drama Succession, fresh into its third season, will make his SNL hosting debut on November 6, the NBC late-night show revealed during tonight’s episode. The actor did, in fact, have a small role on SNL back in 1991 in three sketches when his brother Macauley hosted in Season 17. Culkin will be joined by musical guest Ed Sheeran, who is making his third appearance on the NBC show, after spots in 2014 and 2017. SNL returns for its fifth episode November 6 after a run on consecutive shows hosted by Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis tonight.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Ed Sheeran Rocks SNL with 'Shivers' and 'Overpass Graffiti' from New Album After COVID-19 Quarantine

After a positive COVID-19 test threatened to postpone Ed Sheeran's plans to perform on Saturday Night Live, the singer hit the Studio 8H stage for the third time!. First, Sheeran, 30, performed "Shivers," the second single from his latest album =, which was released on Oct. 29. He later returned to the stage for another upbeat performance of "Overpass Graffiti."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Covid 19#Snl#Teddysphotos#Npr
Deadline

‘SNL’ Promo Touts The Outcome Of Kieran Culkin’s Potential Ed Sheeran Marriage

Kieran Culkin is the host of this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, bringing along musical guest Ed Sheeran to the party. In the warmup to that appearance, Culkin was joined today by cast members Heidi Gardner and Chris Redd to speculate on what the Succession star’s name would be in certain circumstances. Culkin topped them all by mentioning if he married Ed Sheeran, he’d be “Kieran Sheeran.” It gets better. In the second bit, Culkin reveals that there won’t be anyone from the Jersey Shore or any ghosts on this weekend’s show, much to the dismay of Gardner and Redd. So, instant change of plans: there will be ghosts, because ghosts are funny, as Gardner notes. Okay, maybe not. The good news is that Sheeran will be live on the show as planned. The singer-songwriter has been released from Covid-19 quarantine, which threatened to have him perform remotely for this weekend. Check out the promo above.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Ed Sheeran Defended by Richard Ashcroft Against Critics

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker should be celebrated because it's hard for a British to find success in the United States, so the former lead vocalist of The Verve says. AceShowbiz - Richard Ashcroft has called for people to "stop knocking" Ed Sheeran's success. The former The Verve frontman - whose...
MUSIC
Variety

Taylor Swift Locks Down Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers Appearances for ‘Red’ Release Night

Taylor Swift will be doing a lot of late-night promotion for next week’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album, and so far she’s keeping it all in the NBC family. Social media posts Thursday from Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers or their shows revealed that Swift will be appearing back-to-back with both hosts on the night of Nov. 11, right around the hour “Red” is being digitally launched. The sequential appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night” will precede by two nights Swift’s already announced appearance as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” Nov. 13. Twin appearances on both of NBC’s late-night...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

Connie Needham Played Elizabeth Bradford on "Eight Is Enough." See Her Now at 61.

If you grew up in the '70s, you probably remember Eight Is Enough, ABC's dramatic comedy about a widowed newspaper columnist and his eight children. The show ran for five seasons before wrapping in 1981—and during that time, the sizable family gained a following to match. The youngest of the five girls in the brood, Elizabeth Bradford, was played by actor Connie Needham, who was just 18 when the show premiered. Today, Needham is 61 and has moved into another field of entertainment in her native California. Read on to see her now!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefocus.news

Is Donna actually leaving The Bold And The Beautiful?

In a recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn puts Donna on notice, leading fans to wonder whether she could actually be leaving the soap. Quinn goes full force at Donna after learning about her and Eric and it seems that things can only erupt from here. Viewers wait as Quinn has an ultimatum to make.
TV SERIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
210K+
Followers
43K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy