Olympics-Ice hockey-No plans to remove China team from Winter Games - IIHF

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
(Reuters) - The Chinese men’s ice hockey team will not be removed from the tournament at next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Tuesday.

China is guaranteed a spot in the ice hockey tournament due to its status as host nation, but IIHF president Luc Tardif said in September that the men’s team could be prevented from playing due to its “insufficient sporting standard”.

Tardif, who had also raised concerns that the possibility of China being comfortably beaten in all their matches in Beijing would adversely affect the tournament and the sport of ice hockey in general, has now rowed back on his earlier comments.

“To be clear, the IIHF is not going to remove the Chinese team from the Olympic Games, the status of the men’s national team as a host nation participant in the Olympic ice hockey tournament was confirmed by Congress and remains unchanged,” he told the IIHF Council at a meeting in Zurich.

“We are working with the CIHA (Chinese Ice Hockey Association) to confirm their player eligibility according to IIHF rules, and we will continue to assist them as they work towards preparing their team for the Olympic Games.”

The IIHF added in a statement that it was working with the CIHA to schedule two games with the Chinese men’s team as part of efforts to evaluate their preparations for the Games.

Eligible national Chinese team players will compete as part of the Kunlun Red Star team in Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) games on Nov. 15 and 17, after which the IIHF Council will reconvene to discuss the next steps forward for the team.

Sports Illustrated

Stan Bowman Steps Down From USA Hockey's Men's Olympic Team

Stan Bowman has stepped down from his position as GM of the 2022 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team on Tuesday. The news comes following his departure from the Chicago Blackhawks earlier in the day. Bowman was part of a team coverup of sexual abuse that occurred in 2010. A full 107-page report concerning the issue was released Tuesady afternoon.
HOCKEY
The Independent

Emma Raducanu arrives in Linz for final tournament of breakthrough season

Emma Raducanu arrived in Austria on Saturday for her final tournament of the season.The US Open champion is the top seed and star attraction at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz and she flew into the city with her mother Renee and agent Chris Helliar.Raducanu is expected to play her first match on Monday, having received a bye in the first round, and she will face the winner of a clash between two qualifiers.The 18-year-old claimed her first WTA Tour wins at the Transylvania Open last week and will hope to finish a remarkable year on a high, with the...
TENNIS
WGN Radio

Quest for Gold – Beijing 2022 – Episode 2: Olympic hockey legend Ryan Miller drops the pads, moves to the bench to help Team USA in China

The IOC has released its 2022 Playbooks ahead of the Winter Games in Beijing. A new U.S. men’s figure skater has emerged as a possible medal contender. A soccer legend says farewell. The US Women’s hockey drought continues against Canada.  Meanwhile there’s been a shake-up in leadership on the men’s side. In this week’s athlete […]
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Luc Tardif
Sports Illustrated

China Will Participate in Men's Olympic Hockey Tournament

After months of speculation, the men's Chinese national hockey team will play in Beijing, with IIHF president Luc Tardif confirming the decision on Tuesday. In a release posted on the organization's website, the IIHF and Chinese Ice Hockey Association will work together to use Chinese national team players in two Kunlun Red Star KHL games on Nov. 15 and 17. The IIHF will use it as an opportunity to evaluate the status of the team's work leading up to Beijing while still working with the CIHA on its player eligibility rules.
HOCKEY
nahl.com

Ice Wolves to host US Women's Olympic team

The New Mexico Ice Wolves of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) and Outpost Ice Arenas have announced the U.S. Women’s National Ice Hockey team is coming to New Mexico for high-altitude training at Outpost Ice Arenas and two scrimmages with the New Mexico Ice Wolves. Starting Saturday, November 6,...
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

IIHF MAKES FINAL DECISION REGARDING CHINESE PARTICIPATION AT 2022 OLYMPICS

According to TSN's Gord Miller, the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Monday that it will allow the Chinese men's national team to participate at the 2022 Winter Olympics despite worries about them not being able to compete within their group. "The issue of Chinese participation in the men's Olympic...
SPORTS
#Hockey Team#Olympics#Winter Games#Iihf#The Iihf Council#The Kunlun Red Star#Kontinental Hockey League#Khl
markerzone.com

IIHF, HOCKEY CANADA RELEASE 2022 WORLD JUNIORS SCHEDULE

On Thursday, the International Ice Hockey Federation and Hockey Canada released the schedule for the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championships, which are set to be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. The thirty-one game tournament will return to it's usual Boxing Day start date after the 2021 World Juniors...
HOCKEY
olympics.com

A history of the fastest performances at the Olympic Winter Games

There's an underlying need for speed at the Olympic Winter Games. Every event on snow and ice requires varying levels of velocity, from a precise shot to knock opposing stones away in curling to generating enough power to execute a triple Axel in figure skating. But while there are a...
SPORTS
TheConversationCanada

CBC commitment to men's hockey: At best a missed opportunity for women's, at worst a slap in the face

The multi-year, multi-platform broadcast deal recently inked between the CBC and the Canadian Hockey League might be good news for fans of men’s junior hockey, but for women’s professional hockey, it is at best a missed opportunity and at worst a slap in the face. As media executives invest scarce production dollars into even more men’s hockey, audiences for women’s hockey have often been left watching either exhibition tournaments live or poorly produced, hard-to-find games online. The chicken and egg argument around the low-to-no media coverage for women’s sports goes like this: broadcasters claim they can’t make the investment in high-quality...
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

