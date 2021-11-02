CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden to nominate Grady to be military's No. 2 officer

By Paul McLeary and Connor O’Brien
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1mSX_0ckEMoVL00
Adm. Christopher Grady's nomination has been expected for weeks | Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green/U.S. Navy

Updated: 11/02/2021 12:10 PM EDT

The White House has informed Congress that it will nominate Adm. Christopher Grady, the commander of the Navy’s Fleet Forces Command, to serve as the military's No. 2 officer, just weeks before the current Joint Chiefs vice chair is set to retire.

Grady’s nomination has been expected for weeks, as Joint Chiefs Vice Chair Gen. John Hyten is due to retire Nov. 20. The late date of the nomination all but guarantees that there will be a gap between retirement and confirmation of a new vice chair.

The late nomination has been a concern among lawmakers. Any gap in the position will have some downstream effects as the Pentagon rewrites its Nuclear Posture Review and tries to speed up the process by which it buys new equipment.

The White House has not officially announced the nomination, but a post on Congress.gov and a Hill staffer confirmed the impending announcement.

Grady has been interviewing at the White House since the spring, and as late as last week, a Pentagon official confirmed that the admiral had one more conversation to go before any announcement was made.

Republican senators on Tuesday initially said they were unaware that Grady had been nominated for the Joint Chiefs job. At a press conference on annual defense legislation, Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) emphasized that there still would likely be a vacancy in the post with little time to confirm a replacement before Hyten retires.

"If we got it, it's still very unlikely, in terms of meetings, in terms of hearings, in terms of floor time — this will be a vote that we want to take on the floor — that we're going to get this done in the proper amount of time without having a gap," Sullivan said. "And why on Earth would you have a dereliction of duty approach to a very simple issue? Put forward the vice chairman nominee before there's a gap."

The delay in nominating Grady has already pushed back his handover of Fleet Forces Command to his successor, which was slated for mid-October. His replacement, Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, who left the Submarine Force Atlantic command on Sept. 10, has been waiting in the wings for almost two months.

The Virginia-based Fleet Forces Command is tasked with ensuring that the entire fleet is manned, trained and equipped before being deployed to meet the needs of commanders around the globe.

POLITICO first reported last month that the field had been narrowed to Grady and Adm. Charles Richard, head of U.S. Strategic Command.

Comments / 9

Related
Reuters

Biden nominates four new top federal prosecutors

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated four new U.S. attorneys, selecting a Greenberg Traurig partner for the role in New Jersey and the first Asian American and Black lawyers to lead prosecutions in two districts in Pennsylvania and Illinois. Biden has in total nominated 29 people to run...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#The White House#Fleet Forces Command#Joint Chiefs#Pentagon#Nuclear Posture Review#Congress Gov#Hill#Republican
POLITICO

Biden’s next foreign policy crisis

IF IT ISN’T HERE ALREADY — President Joe Biden is clearly not a fan of using U.S. military force unless absolutely necessary. (See: Afghanistan.) His administration’s preference is a “diplomacy first” approach to foreign policy. This might seem like a no-brainer. Of course you’d want to try talking before shooting....
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
New Jersey Globe

Biden to nominate Castner to federal judgeship

President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Georgette Fries Castner, a partner at a top mid-Atlantic law firm with a stellar reputation in state legal circles, to serve as a U.S. District Court Judge in New Jersey, the New Jersey Globe has leaned. The 41-year-old Castner, who specializes commercial litigation...
TRENTON, NJ
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Nick Perry Nominated by Biden to Serve as Ambassador to Jamaica

United States President Joe Biden has nominated Nick Perry to serve as the next Ambassador to Jamaica, two weeks after US Democratic Senate Majority Leader, Charles “Chuck” Schumer, recommended Perry for the post. On Wednesday, the White House announced "N. Nick Perry as nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to...
U.S. POLITICS
KBUR

Biden nominates U.S. Attorney for Illinois’ Central District

Washington (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated an Assistant United States Attorney for the Central District of Illinois to head the office. Gregory V. Harris would succeed Acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois Douglas J. Quivey. Harris was an assistant U.S. attorney for the district from 1980 to 1988 before he spent 13 years in private practice.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Times

Military members, federal workers challenge Biden’s vaccine mandate

Members of the military, federal workers and government contractors have filed a class action against President Biden’s federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, arguing they have not been afforded religious exemptions — or had those honored — for the shots. The group includes Navy SEALs and Marines, among others, who charge the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Idaho8.com

Biden nominates first female FCC chair

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that he’s nominating Jessica Rosenworcel to lead the Federal Communications Commission, which would make her the first woman to serve in the role if she’s confirmed by the Senate. “It’s the honor of a lifetime to be designated to serve as FCC Chair,” Rosenworcel...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNBC

Biden nominates FCC chair, new commissioner to give Democrats majority

President Joe Biden will designate FCC acting Chair Jessica Rosenworcel as permanent chair and nominate her to another term on the commission, the White House said Tuesday. He also plans to name former FCC official Gigi Sohn to fill the agency's fifth commissioner slot and Alan Davidson of Mozilla as assistant secretary for communications and information at the NTIA.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
141K+
Followers
8K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy