Home owners, pay attention — now that environmentalism is finally gaining the traction it deserves, you can capitalize on it by making various eco upgrades that will add value to your home. The home loan experts from Money.co.uk recently shared a report with Green Matters, which includes easy home improvements that could add upwards of $38,000 in value to your lovely abode. So do your bank account and the planet a favor, and see what you can do.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 9 DAYS AGO