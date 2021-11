St. Cloud Police is not wanting people to become victims of scams. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. She says examples of potential scams can come in a variety of ways which include text messages, phone calls and emails. Mages says people should be aware of the foreign lottery fraud. She says the scam will tell you you've won but you'll need to send money to collect. Mages says if you have pay money to get your winnings then you know it's a scam. She says legitimate winners would have to pay taxes but that wouldn't come until later.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO