Canadiens HC Dominique Ducharme: Carey Price expected to return 'soon'

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 5 days ago
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens are floundering at the bottom of the Atlantic Division, winning just two of their first 10 games. They’ve been working without Carey Price, who last month announced that he was entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. The minimum 30-day period for the program is up at the end of the week, and Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme on Tuesday told reporters, including Eric Engels of Sportsnet, that they expect their star goaltender back "soon."

There’s no exact date for Price’s return, but they could certainly use him. The team has been going with Jake Allen and Sam Montembeault in his absence, a tandem that has combined for a .899 save percentage through 10 games. Montembeault in particular has struggled, allowing eight goals in his two appearances.

No team in the league could lose their highest-paid player without struggling, but in Montreal’s case, the absence of Price has only been magnified because of the departure of several other key players from last year’s Stanley Cup runner-up. Shea Weber, the team’s captain, is unlikely to ever play again. Phillip Danault, the team’s former top center, is now in Los Angeles. A Stanley Cup winner in Joel Edmundson has been on the shelf since the start of the year. Even the absence of depth players like Tomas Tatar and Jesperi Kotkaniemi has really hurt Montreal’s lineup, despite the attempt to replace them with names like Mike Hoffman and Christian Dvorak.

Hopefully, Price is ready to return to the team in the coming days and can help them dig out of this early-season hole. Even more, hopefully he has received the help he needed during the month away.

Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

