Jacksonville police search for man accused of using stolen credit cards

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office search for credit card fraud suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police needs the community’s help in identifying a man they said is a suspect of credit card fraud.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shared a picture of the suspect they said was caught on surveillance video using multiple stolen credit cards at different stores.

In recent months, JSO said it has received many reports of credit cards being stolen from college campuses.

If you know who the suspect is, you’re asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or e-mail JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.