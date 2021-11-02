CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Files To Trademark More Names

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE filed to trademark several Superstar-related names on October 28. Von Wagner, Alpha Academy, Queen Zelina, Toxic Attraction and RK-Bro were all filed for, as well as GYV, presumably for the Grizzled Young Veterans –...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Releases More Superstars Including Several Main Roster Names

WWE has released several main roster Superstars, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. The following names were released this evening – “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Eva Marie, Mia Yim, Nia Jax, and Harry Smith. Furthermore, the following WWE NXT Superstars were also cut – Trey Baxter,...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: WWE Releases 18 More Wrestlers

Here we go again. One of the biggest wrestling stories over the last year and a half has been the rapid fire releases from WWE. The company has released dozens and dozens of wrestlers in that time and it has become a scary time for wrestlers wondering about their future. We are at it again this week, as all kinds of wrestlers have been released from the company.
WWE
PWMania

New Report On Why WWE Released Nia Jax, WWE Wishes Talent Best In Future Endeavors, More

Nia Jax was reportedly released from her WWE contract because she is unvaccinated for the COVID-19 virus. As noted, WWE released 18 wrestlers earlier this evening – Jax, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Boudreaux, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Eva Marie, Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Harry Smith, Oney Lorcan, Franky Monet, Ember Moon, Trey Baxter, Jessi Kamea, Jeet Rama, Zayda Ramier, and Katrina Cortez. It was reported earlier, via Andrew Zarian, that there is a belief within WWE that possibly 4 of the individuals were released because they have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Makes Change To RAW Superstar Ring Name

WWE has changed Veer’s ring name. The second post-Draft “coming soon” teaser vignette for Veer aired during tonight’s RAW and revealed that he is now going by Veer Mahaan. There is no word on the inspiration for Veer’s new last name, but Angel sent word that “Mahaan” is Hindi for...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Drake
Person
Zack Gibson
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE 24/7 Champion And More Released

On Thursday WWE released a total of 18 Superstars from NXT and the main roster, and some employees were also released from WWE HQ this week as well. According to Fightful Select, Laura Todd, Laura Petrucelli, John Stamatis, and Mike Giaccio are no longer with WWE. The report also noted that the company will fill the open spots with promotions and new hires.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Lets Several More Names Go From The Company

So long? WWE is a huge wrestling company and have all kinds of people on their roster. While you are going to know all kinds of stars from the television show, there are several more people who wrestle behind the scenes and will almost never get the recognition that they deserve. Now though, it seems that even more of them are going to be gone, which has been the case quite often recently.
WWE
PWMania

Company Announces New WWE Figure For Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt is trending on social media today after a new piece of WWE-licensed merchandise for The Fiend was announced. Loyal Subjects has revealed their new Cheebee mini-figures of popular WWE Superstars, including John Cena, Seth Rollins, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and Wyatt as The Fiend.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Discussed Releasing A Lot More Veteran Superstars

WWE took age into account as a major factor when deciding who they were going to release in their latest talent purge. Several good to great wrestlers were suddenly dropped by the promotion as they continue to slash costs in the pursuit of profit. We now know the damage could’ve been much worse.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trademark#Television#Combat#Alpha Academy#Rk Bro#Gyv
xflnewshub.com

Mobile Stallions Added To USFL’s Trademark Names List

Recently the NSFL EnterprisesCo, LLC, which owns the rights to the USFL, which Fox owns, added a new name to their list of team names. The Mobile Stallions Trademark was filed on October 25th. “IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Clothing, namely tops, bottoms, jerseys, swimsuits, jackets, scarves,...
FOOTBALL
PWMania

Mick Foley Sends Positive Thoughts To Jon Moxley

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter today to wish the very best to AEW star Jon Moxley. As noted, AEW boss Tony Khan announced on Twitter late last night, on behalf of Moxley, that he is entering into an inpatient program for alcohol treatment. Foley responded to...
WWE
PWMania

Report: Longtime WWE Executive Released

There were reportedly multiple WWE office departures this week. Long-time WWE Senior Vice President of Creative Services Stan Stanski was reportedly released on Wednesday, according to PWInsider. Stanski had been with the company for almost 15 years. Stanski joined WWE back in 2006 as the Vice President of Creative Services,...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Brian Myers Files To Trademark The ‘Most Professional Wrestler’ Term

Impact Wrestling Superstar Brian Myers recently filed a trademark related to his ring name. On October 25th, Myers filed to trademark the term “The Most Professional Wrestler”. The trademark is for,. Mark For: THE MOST PROFESSIONAL WRESTLER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas;...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

More On WWE’s Decision To Include Gable Stevenson In The WWE Draft

Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson was drafted to the RAW brand during the 2021 WWE Draft that took place several weeks ago. According to a report from Fightful, while it was a ‘shocking’ pick on television, it was not a closely guarded secret backstage. With that being said, talent and staff at the venue were a bit surprised as WWE even had a planned entrance for him on their runsheet but obviously Steveson was not at RAW on the day of the draft.
WWE
PWMania

Report: WWE Possibly Making Talent Cuts Today

There are rumored WWE releases in the works. It was just reported by @Wrestlevotes that WWE may be releasing a small number of talent today. It was described as another uneasy day at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. We noted earlier how there were said to be WWE HQ departures...
WWE
Design Taxi

Nike Hints It Will Launch Into The Metaverse In Trademark Filings

Nike seems to be stepping foot in the metaverse, according to trademark registration attempts made at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on October 27. The sportswear giant could join brands like Facebook’s Meta and non-fungible token (NFT) creators in delivering merchandise in the virtual world. Bloomberg reported that...
BUSINESS
PWMania

Doudrop Addresses WWE Changing Her Name From Piper Niven

In an interview with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com, Doudrop on WWE changing her name when she debuted on the main roster:. “At first when they say ‘oh, do you know what your new name is gonna be?’ I was like ‘what new name?’. Loads of people didn’t want to tell me, and I can’t remember who it was that it finally ended up telling me, but they were like ‘your name is gonna Doudrop’. and I was kinda like ‘Okay…. sure. (hesitant)’ Um, but honestly, like, I get it. I’m not playing Piper anymore. Don’t get me wrong, there are totally parts of my personality from her that bleed into Doudrop and stuff. I kind of like it because it was like taking a negative and turning it into a positive, and I feel like that’s very on-brand for me, you know? People in the past in my career have always kind of maybe made jokes about my size, and said ‘you can’t do this, you can’t do that’, but really I’m here now succeeding because of those negatives. So I kind of like that I’ve turned it around and made a cute little thing.”
WWE
411mania.com

Doudrop on Initially Believing Her New WWE Ring Name Was Temporary

– Speaking to Louis Dangoor for GiveMeSport, WWE Superstar Doudrop discussed learning about her new ring name when getting to the main roster. She initially thought it was going to be a temporary change before going back to her original ring name, Piper Niven. Below are some highlights:. Doudrop on...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Bringing NXT Stars To SmackDown For Dark Match

Top WWE NXT Superstars Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly are set to work tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping from Evansville, Indiana. Gargano vs. O’Reilly is currently scheduled to take place as a pre-SmackDown dark match, according to John Pollock of POST Wrestling. There’s no word on if Gargano and O’Reilly...
WWE
PWMania

Report: Kyle O’Reilly WWE NXT Contract To Expire

Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE NXT contract is reportedly scheduled to expire soon. There’s been a lot of internal talk about the future of O’Reilly as his current deal is set to expire in December, according to PWInsider. There’s no word on if O’Reilly is looking to re-sign with WWE, or if...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Releases Several More Office Employees

Several more WWE HQ office departures have been revealed. WWE office workers Laura Todd, Laura Petrucelli, John Stamatis, and Mike Giaccio are no longer with the company, according to Fightful Select. The departures of Todd and Petrucelli were first reported by Brad Shepard. It was noted that promotions within WWE,...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy