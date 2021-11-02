WWE Files To Trademark More Names

In an interview with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com, Doudrop on WWE changing her name when she debuted on the main roster:. “At first when they say ‘oh, do you know what your new name is gonna be?’ I was like ‘what new name?’. Loads of people didn’t want to tell me, and I can’t remember who it was that it finally ended up telling me, but they were like ‘your name is gonna Doudrop’. and I was kinda like ‘Okay…. sure. (hesitant)’ Um, but honestly, like, I get it. I’m not playing Piper anymore. Don’t get me wrong, there are totally parts of my personality from her that bleed into Doudrop and stuff. I kind of like it because it was like taking a negative and turning it into a positive, and I feel like that’s very on-brand for me, you know? People in the past in my career have always kind of maybe made jokes about my size, and said ‘you can’t do this, you can’t do that’, but really I’m here now succeeding because of those negatives. So I kind of like that I’ve turned it around and made a cute little thing.”

WWE ・ 6 DAYS AGO