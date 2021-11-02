WWE Files To Trademark More Names

Nia Jax was reportedly released from her WWE contract because she is unvaccinated for the COVID-19 virus. As noted, WWE released 18 wrestlers earlier this evening – Jax, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Boudreaux, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Eva Marie, Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Harry Smith, Oney Lorcan, Franky Monet, Ember Moon, Trey Baxter, Jessi Kamea, Jeet Rama, Zayda Ramier, and Katrina Cortez. It was reported earlier, via Andrew Zarian, that there is a belief within WWE that possibly 4 of the individuals were released because they have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.
