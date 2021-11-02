Avalanche's Devon Toews: Sidelined Wednesday

Burakovsky had zero shots and two penalty minutes while finishing minus-1 over 13:43 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Tampa Bay. Burakovsky averaged nearly 19 minutes of ice time over the first four games, but head coach Jared Bednar decreased the forward's TOI by more than five minutes. The good news is that Burakovsky remained part of the power play, but he spent a lot of even-strength time in a bottom-six role. The Austrian winger was held off the scoresheet for a third straight game and has not directed a shot on goal in three of five games.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO