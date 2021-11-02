CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Dead & Beautiful review – slick vampire drama gets its fangs into the super-rich

By Cath Clarke
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CfZVa_0ckEJIHA00
Lacks bite … Yen Tsao in director David Verbeek’s sleek vampire drama Dead & Beautiful.

Black Mirror meets Succession in this arthouse-y psychological vampire drama, the story of five super-rich millennials – the bored, entitled offspring of global billionaires – who become vampires. The satirical dig here, of course, is that they’re already soulless, uncaring bloodsuckers, even before waking up with actual fangs. But director David Verbeek’s script doesn’t quite wield the scalpel with enough sadistic glee. Instead, this film feels ever-so-slightly sluggish and dour in places.

What Verbeek does brilliantly is to create an eerie parallel world of sterile luxury: glass-walled, penthouse restaurants and gleaming, first-class lounges. The film was shot in the Taiwanese capital Taipei, where the five old friends have jetted in. Money can buy whatever they want; but what this lot craves is new experiences. So they have formed an elite club, staging elaborate events and pranks for each other. For his turn Bin-Ray (Philip Juan) fakes his own death.

Next up is vacuous Instagram influencer Anastasia (Anna Marchenko). She arranges a spiritual cleansing trip for the group in the mountains that goes spectacularly wrong: the five pass out after a tribal shaman rubs blood into their foreheads. Flying back to the city on a chopper, they discover that they’ve suddenly grown vampire fangs – there’s a terrific scene of them fiddling with their choppers like six-year-olds with wobbly teeth. Back in Taipei they try to work out whether they are vampires for real: daylight isn’t harmful, but drinking blood (procured from a male stripper) pumps up Alex (Yen Tsao).

The film trundles on middlingly until a few late twists: mildly satisfying, they feel a bit muddled and create some serious plot inconsistencies. And the whole thing hinges on a fantasy that, deep down, the fabulously wealthy – some of them, at least – despise their money and status. I’m not sure I’m buying it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Blade review – Wesley Snipes is back in excitingly macabre vampire horror

The first film in the Blade trilogy, made in 1998, is getting a re-release: Wesley Snipes is the implacable and massively ripped daywalker marching around in his shades and leatherised protective armour, slaying the vampires with his cold steel implements and martial-arts skills. Part action hero, part superhero, Blade is a vampire-human halfbreed born from a pregnant woman, for whom labour was horribly induced by the trauma of being bitten. So he has vampire powers but is endowed with the ability to withstand daylight; he is forced to consume a certain serum to suppress his blood-thirst, a methadone substitute for the real thing.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Every by Dave Eggers review – scathing big-tech satire sequel

Kudos to Dave Eggers. In this follow-up to the admirable, big-tech, dystopian thriller The Circle (which you needn’t have read to enjoy the current book), he again squares up to the new enemies of everything untamed and brilliant in humankind. If you meant to read Shoshana Zuboff’s important and demanding The Age of Surveillance Capitalism, but were too worn down by surveillance capitalism’s intrusions to get round to it, The Every tackles the same concerns from a shared perspective of humanist outrage, in the form of a gulpable fictive entertainment.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

John Cena In Negotiations To Star In Action-Comedy Movie ‘Freelance’ From ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is in negotiations to star in Pierre Morel (Taken) action-comedy film Freelance, which Stuart Ford’s AGC will be selling at the upcoming virtual American Film Market. Endurance Media’s Steve Richards will produce the package alongside Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Endurance will co-finance with AGC. UTA and ICM are handling domestic. The project, which is budgeted in the $40 million range, follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states. After several years of mortgage payments, school...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vampire Fangs#Drama#Billionaires#Vampires#Dead Beautiful#Black Mirror#Taiwanese#Instagram
ComicBook

DC Vs Vampires #1 Review: A Mixed Bag Filled With Undead Bits

Just in time for spooky season, and with the success of the series that saw the heroes of the DC Universe battling against the threat of zombies in DCeased, comes DC vs Vampires, a series that looks to pit the Justice League and company against legions of the undead. In a story such as this, no hero is safe, which is evident from some of the ghastly deaths we see in the debut issue, though there are more than a few rough edges when it comes to blending the world of superheroes with that of the walking undead.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

Check out this clip from Shudder vampire thriller ‘Dead & Beautiful’

Dead & Beautiful has made the festival rounds and is now on its way to horror streaming service Shudder. Vampire films have long been a favorite among horror and non-horror fans. This familiarity can make telling a new tale difficult since they have already been seen in so many different situations. Director David Verbeek’s looks to have pulled it off, however.
MOVIES
Reason.com

Dead & Beautiful Stretches Vampire Metaphors to the Breaking Point

Dead & Beautiful. Available Thursday, November 4, on Shudder. Somebody call Robert Stack. What inexplicable tic of marketing numbnuttedness led AMC's horror-genre streaming service Shudder to delay the premiere of Chinese vampire saga Dead & Beautiful until the week after Halloween? Can we expect It's a Wonderful Life at Easter and Caligula on Valentine's Day?
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Tessa Thompson Delves Into the Subtext of ‘Passing’: ‘None of Us Fit Too Squarely in Boxes’

In “Passing,” Tessa Thompson stars as Irene Redfield, a Black woman living in Harlem amid the Renaissance, whose life with her doctor husband Brian (André Holland) and their two sons is turned upside down when she reconnects with Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga), a childhood acquaintance who’s since begun passing for white and is married to a wealthy (and racist) businessman named John (Alexander Skarsgård). The movie, which marks Rebecca Hall’s feature directorial debut, recently earned five Gotham Award nominations, including a lead performance nod for Thompson. Beyond her own acknowledgment, Thompson explains, those accolades represent something more. “It was so...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Finch Review: Tom Hanks Gets His Chappie in Inconsistent Yet Charming Sci-Fi Drama

Listen closely while watching Finch and you can almost hear a studio exec’s elevator pitch. It’s certainly apparent in every single frame of the film, almost to a tee designed to live up to the proposition of being “Turner and Hooch meets Cast Away in a post-apocalyptic future.” This might be a reductive way to view the latest effort from veteran TV director Miguel Sapochnik, making his first feature-length effort in more than a decade––but the filmmaker is at least self-aware enough to know his film is at its most palatable when coasting by on this familiar charm. Finch is a vehicle designed for Hanks in the very sense that it wants you to think of it as the connective tissue between those two former glories, even as it plainly struggles to reach their modest heights.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Ocean at the End of the Lane review: A thunderous, sometimes terrifying adaptation

The beauty of Neil Gaiman’s 2013 best-selling fantasy novel, The Ocean at the End of the Lane, is its vastness. At just over 200 pages, it is both realistic and fantastical, questioning the position of adults and reminding us that our childish experiences shape who we become. His story is brought to life in Joel Horwood’s thunderous adaptation, which finds wonder even in the most unremarkable of moments.We meet our unnamed protagonist as an adult at his father’s funeral. Accompanied by a choir-like soundscape designed by Ian Dickinson, he ambles to visit a nearby duck pond he recognises from his...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Pluto Film Acquires ‘A Vanishing Fog,’ Set in the Extraordinary and Endangered Páramo of Sumapaz (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based Pluto Film has acquired international sales rights to Augusto Sandino’s “A Vanishing Fog” which world premieres mid-November at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, playing in main competition. The Colombian filmmaker returns to the Estonian festival having won best first feature and a Fipresci Prize with his debut feature, “Gentle Breath” (2015). Variety has had exclusive access to the film’s trailer. Packed with ambitious imagery that playfully wavers between the social drama and science fiction, “A Vanishing Fog” uses as a background the deeply beautiful landscape of the Páramo of Sumapaz, the biggest of its kind, whose soil – as most...
MOVIES
Variety

The Show Must Go On in Rodrigo Cortés’ Seville Player ‘Love Gets a Room’

Set in German-occupied Warsaw during WWII, Rodrigo Cortés’ “Love Gets a Room” is a story of perseverance, resilience and sacrifice. The film, which follows a band of Jewish actors contemplating escape while staging the Jerzy Jurandot-penned play of the same name, will world premiere out of competition at Spain’s Seville European Film Festival, which opens Nov. 5. “Love Gets a Room” stars several rising talents, including Danish actress Clara Rugaard (“I Am Mother)” and Verona-born Valentina Bellè (“Medici,” “Catch-22”). The film is also the latest in the burgeoning career of writer-director Cortés, who broke out at Sundance directing Ryan Reynolds in...
MOVIES
Variety

The Horror of the Rich Drives Sean Ellis’ Supernatural ‘Eight for Silver’ at Camerimage

Horror has many dimensions still to be explored, says DP, director and writer Sean Ellis in describing his film screening in the Camerimage Film Festival’s main competition, “Eight for Silver.” A dark and brooding story of evil’s long tail, the film is Ellis’ fifth feature since an impressive debut with the surreal “Cashback” in 2006 and follows his Prague-shot true-story thriller “Anthropoid,” a remarkably detailed and accurate account of the most successful assassination plot of World War II against a top Nazi commander, Reinhard Heydrich. “Eight for Silver” opens theatrically in the U.S. next spring or summer and is also set in...
MOVIES
Variety

Deepa Mehta to Direct Adaptation of Avni Doshi’s Bestselling Novel ‘Burnt Sugar’ for Propagate Content

Celebrated Indo-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta (“Funny Boy,” “Water”) is attached to write and direct the film adaptation of Avni Doshi’s bestselling novel “Burnt Sugar.” Set in the Indian city of Pune, the novel tells the story of Tara, who after a wild youth, faces challenges when she is older and must rekindle her relationship with her daughter. Ben Silverman’s Propagate Content has acquired audiovisual rights for the novel and will produce. The deal with Propagate was negotiated by Anna Soler-Pont at the Pontas Literary & Film Agency on behalf of Doshi. Shortlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize, and longlisted for the 2021 Women’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Millennium Boss on Casting ‘Expendables 4’ and Small-Screen Plans (‘Rambo’ TV?)

An ever-present market flagbearer (a flag perhaps clutched by a bruised and bloodied hand), action film overlord Millennium Media appears to have emerged from the coronavirus pandemic even more battle-hardened than usual. The indie studio may have seen a Milli Vanilli biopic with Brett Ratner go up in smoke earlier this year, but the wheels are now firmly spinning on another long-gestating project, sword and sorcery feature Red Sonja, now with Joey Soloway at the helm (they replaced Bryan Singer), Hannah John Kamen in the lead role and a shoot planned for spring 2022. Then there’s arguably the biggest product in Millennium’s arsenal,...
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Hellsing (2001) Review & Discussion: Anime Vampire Brutality At Its 2nd Best | Anime-Versal Reviews

Hellsing (2001) Review & Discussion: Anime Vampire Brutality At Its 2nd Best | Anime-Versal Reviews. Join Kyle (Daily COG, The Cantina Podcast), Christine (No Mercy Podcast, Daily COG) and Brian (PulpMythos on YouTube)as they review one of the coolest (yet inferior version of this property) Anime from our high school days, Hellsing (2001). Why Hellsing? Well, we were supposed to do this for Halloween, but 2020 +1 keeps ticking. However, we’re here now! Enjoy some vampire violence with us!
COMICS
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Coming-of-Age Film

People, for some reason, seem fascinated with the stage of life between childhood and adulthood. Perhaps that is because of physical changes. Or, what happens to people when their experience levels hit a critical milestone. The period is, often, when people leave their homes. What is their first adventure, post early family life? Often college. […]
MOVIES
The Independent

Squid Game, Money Heist and how Netflix discovered the secret formula for an international blockbuster

It was bound to happen eventually. After billions of hours of television, millions of concepts, thousands of channels, someone was going to work out the formula for the ideal show, the Neo of programming, a chosen one that would pull the sword out of the lake and make all others bend the knee. Friends and Seinfeld gave it a crack, proving the universality of having mates and jokes. The Simpsons and Family Guy achieved widespread popularity with inventive, socially conservative cartoons. Game of Thrones showed that tits, dragons and sarcastic dwarves translate into many languages. Bridgerton showed the enduring allure...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

48K+
Followers
28K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy