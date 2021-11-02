NYSDEC asking public for assistance identifying hunter involved in hunting-related shooting

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement is asking the public for assistance identifying a hunter involved in a hunting-related shooting.

According to the DEC, the hunting-related shooting occurred October 28 at the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area in the Town of Collins when a pheasant hunter was struck with pellets from a round discharged by a fellow pheasant hunter. Investigators interviewed the victim following the incident, the victim said he spoke with the hunter who fired the round but was not able to recall the hunter's name or contact information. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information to contact the DEC’s Division of Law Enforcement at 716-851-7050, Ext. 5.

The DEC has issued a reminder to hunters that hunting-related shooting incidents are preventable by following the tips below: