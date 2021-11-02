Observers, audits in place to assure vote goes smoothly

Early voting in Onondaga County kicked off smoothly over the weekend and is now underway through Halloween. The Democratic and Republican County Board of Elections Commissioners say things have been working just fine at polling stations. Dustin Czarny says early voting offers flexibility of going to vote when it’s convenient. He adds it also gives people a second chance, even if they’ve already voted by absentee.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO