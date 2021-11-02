Observers, audits in place to assure vote goes smoothly

Early voting in Onondaga County kicked off smoothly over the weekend and is now underway through Halloween. The Democratic and Republican County Board of Elections Commissioners say things have been working just fine at polling stations. Dustin Czarny says early voting offers flexibility of going to vote when it’s convenient. He adds it also gives people a second chance, even if they’ve already voted by absentee.
WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WLOS) — The early voting period ended Saturday, Oct. 30, so voters can now only cast their vote in person on Election Day -- Tuesday, Nov. 2. The majority of counties across North Carolina have elections on Tuesday. To see if your municipality has contests, use...
LANSDALE — Election Day prompted the transformation of Penndale Middle School from educational institution into polling place Tuesday complete with signs, volunteers and prospective candidates. “The Republican and Democratic candidates are just kind of hanging out all day outside the polls, and it’s actually been pretty amicable, and kind of...
(The Center Square) – Election day in Virginia was mostly a smooth process, with only a few hiccups throughout the day, according to Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Chris Piper. More than 60% of the vote was counted by 8:45 p.m. with most counties expecting to report their numbers on...
Victoria Texas – There were some issues early this morning at some of the voting locations, Margetta Hill, Victoria Elections Administrator, tells us what they were. I also caught up with Branton Rainey, a student from Victoria West High School, who reminds us no matter what, voting does make a difference.
ATLANTA (AP) — The first major election day following a year of relentless attacks on voting rights and election officials went off largely without a hitch. Unlike the 2020 presidential election, there were no claims of widespread fraud, ballots emerging mysteriously in the dark of night or compromised voting machines changing results.
On Thursday Greenwich Town Hall was the venue for a recount of ballots from Tuesday’s Board of Education contest. The people counting votes were paid for their efforts. The recount was triggered according to a formula, which head moderator Sharon Vecchiola explained was automatic when the difference between between two candidates is narrow.
DES MOINES — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says there was a pretty big uptick in voter turnout for yesterday’s city and school board elections in some counties. 17% of voters turned out in Cerro Gordo County on Tuesday with 5196 total ballots being cast. Iowa school board elections...
Local election officials are working to finalize the recent general election. Results from the election will be finalized after the official canvas later this month. Above, Brandon Clay, deputy director of the Union County Board of Elections, works to reset electronic tablets used at each polling location. (Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)
Tuesday's municipal election in York County went off with hardly a hitch — in sharp contrast to May's heavily criticized primary vote. No major issues were reported during this week's election, President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said. "Overall, things were pretty smooth," Wheeler said. That was not the case for May's...
The New Jersey governor’s race is still up in the air thanks to vote-counting debacles plaguing several counties — including in a key area where dozens of machines were shut down before ballots were counted. A mistake by a poll worker led machines in 56 voting districts in Essex County,...
Bill McSwain tweeted that his daughter's mail-in ballot arrived two days after Election Day. Election official Lisa Deeley told McSwain that his daughter registered to vote in the wrong county. Because of US Postal Service funding cuts, election officials urged voters to request ballots early. Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Bill...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — We are just days away from the November election. You will be voting on who leads cities and townships and the judges who head Pennsylvania's highest courts. There is last-minute work going on in Dauphin County to make sure Election Day goes smoothly. Voting machines have...
Democratic New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, who is projected to lose his bid for reelection against a little-known truck driver, is talking about "recently found" ballots to support his refusal to concede the race.
Utah’s November municipal election was a big experiment in ranked-choice voting. About two dozen cities tried it Tuesday and county election officials said the process went smoothly. Ranked-choice voting lets voters choose candidates in order of preference. If no one gets a majority of votes, the person with the fewest...
(CNN) — Glenn Youngkin's 17-year-old son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, the top election official for Fairfax County, Virginia told CNN on Friday. Elections officials were "made aware" on Friday morning of "concerns that a 17 yo male attempted on two occasions to vote on election day," Scott O. Konopasek, the Fairfax County General Registrar, said in a statement.
Notice is hereby given to the eligible electors in Hancock County, Iowa that the CITY-SCHOOL. ELECTION in Hancock County, State of Iowa, will be held at the regular polling places in each of the 10. voting precincts of Hancock County on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The polls will be open...
This story has been updated to note that the technical issues at two Garden City polling places did not delay voting. On Tuesday, Chatham County awoke to another election day. But around the county, dwindling turnout made for a mostly smooth, mostly quiet voting process for those who chose to make their voice heard on the slim ballot.
About 55 Berks County workers from various departments gathered inside a conference room at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in downtown Reading on Tuesday to handle the operation of processing mailed ballots. The room, which was organized into three distinct stations where workers could focus on one task at a...
