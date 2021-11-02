CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Observers, audits in place to assure vote goes smoothly

WRAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
waer.org

Early Voting 2021 Kickoff Running Smoothly in Onondaga County

Early voting in Onondaga County kicked off smoothly over the weekend and is now underway through Halloween. The Democratic and Republican County Board of Elections Commissioners say things have been working just fine at polling stations. Dustin Czarny says early voting offers flexibility of going to vote when it’s convenient. He adds it also gives people a second chance, even if they’ve already voted by absentee.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Main Line Media News

Lansdale candidates observe ‘good turnout’ at polling place on Election Day

LANSDALE — Election Day prompted the transformation of Penndale Middle School from educational institution into polling place Tuesday complete with signs, volunteers and prospective candidates. “The Republican and Democratic candidates are just kind of hanging out all day outside the polls, and it’s actually been pretty amicable, and kind of...
LANSDALE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audits#Municipal Elections#State Board Of Elections
greenwichfreepress.com

Observers Clash with Ballot Counters; Recount of Close Greenwich BOE Vote Still a Cliffhanger

On Thursday Greenwich Town Hall was the venue for a recount of ballots from Tuesday’s Board of Education contest. The people counting votes were paid for their efforts. The recount was triggered according to a formula, which head moderator Sharon Vecchiola explained was automatic when the difference between between two candidates is narrow.
GREENWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Marysville Journal-Tribune

Board of Elections says voting went smoothly

Local election officials are working to finalize the recent general election. Results from the election will be finalized after the official canvas later this month. Above, Brandon Clay, deputy director of the Union County Board of Elections, works to reset electronic tablets used at each polling location. (Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)
UNION COUNTY, OH
York Dispatch Online

Election 2021: Compared to primary, municipal election goes smoothly

Tuesday's municipal election in York County went off with hardly a hitch — in sharp contrast to May's heavily criticized primary vote. No major issues were reported during this week's election, President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said. "Overall, things were pretty smooth," Wheeler said. That was not the case for May's...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Business Insider

A GOP gubernatorial candidate complained about mail-in voting after his daughter's ballot arrived late. Officials say she applied to vote in the wrong county.

Bill McSwain tweeted that his daughter's mail-in ballot arrived two days after Election Day. Election official Lisa Deeley told McSwain that his daughter registered to vote in the wrong county. Because of US Postal Service funding cuts, election officials urged voters to request ballots early. Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Bill...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
kuer.org

Utah county clerks say ranked-choice voting elections Tuesday went smoothly

Utah’s November municipal election was a big experiment in ranked-choice voting. About two dozen cities tried it Tuesday and county election officials said the process went smoothly. Ranked-choice voting lets voters choose candidates in order of preference. If no one gets a majority of votes, the person with the fewest...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
CNN

Glenn Youngkin's underage son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, top county election official says

(CNN) — Glenn Youngkin's 17-year-old son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, the top election official for Fairfax County, Virginia told CNN on Friday. Elections officials were "made aware" on Friday morning of "concerns that a 17 yo male attempted on two occasions to vote on election day," Scott O. Konopasek, the Fairfax County General Registrar, said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kiow.com

LOCAL VOTE 2021: Hancock County Goes to the Polls

Notice is hereby given to the eligible electors in Hancock County, Iowa that the CITY-SCHOOL. ELECTION in Hancock County, State of Iowa, will be held at the regular polling places in each of the 10. voting precincts of Hancock County on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The polls will be open...
IOWA STATE
Reading Eagle

Effort in Berks to count mailed ballots goes smoothly

About 55 Berks County workers from various departments gathered inside a conference room at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in downtown Reading on Tuesday to handle the operation of processing mailed ballots. The room, which was organized into three distinct stations where workers could focus on one task at a...
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy