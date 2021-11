The best time of year to buy a home is right now – at least according to a new study by national property database Attom Data Solutions LLC. In October, buyers ultimately paid the smallest premiums above the value of their home compared to other months, according to Attom. Nationwide, buyers closing in October paid a median sales price of $210,000 — a 2.9% premium over the median value for homes of about $204,000.

