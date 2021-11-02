CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 & The Past 3 Seasons

By Avery Thompson
 5 days ago
Paramount Network

‘Yellowstone’ returns for its highly-anticipated fourth season on November 7. If you need to get caught up on all things ‘Yellowstone,’ here’s how you can watch the previous 3 seasons and the upcoming season 4.

Yellowstone is cable’s #1 for a reason. It’s that good. The past 3 seasons of the Paramount Network series have been nothing short of fantastic. The season 3 finale ended with the lives of John, Kayce, and Beth Dutton on the line after a brutal attack on the Dutton family.

Season 4 debuts on November 7 with two back-to-back episodes. If you’re in the mood for all things Yellowstone, you might be wondering how you can watch the show right here and right now. HollywoodLife has all the answers regarding how to watch Yellowstone.

Kevin Costner as John Dutton on ‘Yellowstone.’ (Paramount Network)

How To Watch ‘Yellowstone’

Season 4 of Yellowstone will consist of 10 episodes. New episodes of Yellowstone season 4 will premiere Sundays at 8 p.m. on Paramount Network. The new season 4 episodes are expected to be available on the Paramount Network app and website, just not on the Paramount+ streaming service.

The first 3 seasons of Yellowstone are available to watch on Peacock now. You can stream the first episode for free on the streaming service. If you want to watch all 29 episodes of Yellowstone, you’ll have to have a Peacock Premium subscription. Peacock Premium only costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 for the whole year.

Peacock is the only streaming service where fans can binge the entire series so far. Since new episodes air on Paramount Network, it would make sense that the series would be available on Paramount+. For some reason, that is not the case. The first 3 seasons of Yellowstone are not available on Paramount+ at the moment, but they are on Peacock. If anything changes, we will let you know.

Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, and Kevin Costner on ‘Yellowstone.’ (Paramount Network)

If you don’t have Peacock, you can also purchase episodes through Amazon Prime Video. You can buy each episode for $2.99 or purchase the previous 3 seasons for $19.99 each.

Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo, and Kathryn Kelly are joining the cast in guest-starring roles in season 4. The ensemble cast includes Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, and Will Patton.

