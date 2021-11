A 15-year-old boy in India ended his life after he was beaten up and suspended from school for protesting against corporal punishment. The teenager reportedly hanged himself Saturday at his residence in Gorakhpur district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, the victim had protested against a teacher for thrashing his younger brother, who studied in the same school. After this, the victim was taken to the principal's office, where he was beaten brutally.

