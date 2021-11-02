CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tatiana Zakharchenko: “Believe in yourself”

By Edward Sylvan
Cover picture for the articleBelieve in yourself. No one ever encouraged me to believe in myself. Not because they didn’t wish me well, but because they weren’t familiar with the concept themselves. I had to arrive at it on my own, which took some time. As a part of our series about stars...

Harvard Crimson

Express Yourself with Molly Parden

The introduction to Molly Parden’s “Feel Alive Again” cascades like warm rain, washing away guilt and fear. The song is difficult for her to perform, she confesses. “I want everyone in the room to go there with me,” Parden says. “When I can hardly hear my voice over the chattering of the crowd, that’s pretty draining.” Listening to a Molly Parden song is a trip back in time to moments of sharp pain and deep joy. It is emotion delivered simply, authentically, and beautifully. But as much as listeners appreciate her music, the performance of it can be exhausting. Parden is an artist in a world where music is business, and being a performer and writing your truths is a complicated balance to achieve.
MUSIC
Thrive Global

Adam Salky: “Life needs the practical”

Life needs the practical. It can take years for a filmmaking career to pay the rent. What are you going to do in the meantime to fund your life? If you want to make films for a living start thinking right away about how you are going to support yourself while you pursue your dreams. Prepare for the long haul.
MOVIES
Thrive Global

Be Yourself

Christopher Knight was only 20 years old when he walked into the wilderness of Maine. There he lived alone without human contact for almost three decades. Before that, he grew up in a very close family with four older brothers and a younger sister. Christopher, like all the Knight children, was brilliant. They were all technically skilled and curious by nature. They spent their days learning and testing new ideas and their nights reading Shakespeare and other poetry.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fame10.com

Report: GH Cast Members Set To Exit Soap Over New Health Mandate

Rumors are flying that General Hospital (GH) is poised to announce the departure of one or more key cast members. According to entertainment insiders who’ve fanned the flames of speculation online, actors Ingo Rademacher (who plays Jasper Jacks) and Steve Burton (who plays Jason Morgan) are preparing to exit the soap.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ New Star Finn Little Warns ‘You Better Be Sitting Down’ for Season 4 Premiere

“Yellowstone” newcomer Finn Little has been counting down the days until his debut on the hit Paramount Network series. Finn Little is one of a couple of new faces that “Yellowstone” fans will soon become acquainted with. He joins veteran actresses Jacki Weaver and Piper Perabo as brand new cast members for the upcoming new season. Little will be playing “Carter,” a new character on “Yellowstone” that we know little about (no pun intended). It is safe to say that Finn Little is very excited to be joining “Yellowstone” for the fourth season. He’s been using social media to interact with fans of the show and also launched a countdown to the first new episode. Fans have been very receptive to Little and have noted how excited they are to see him on the Dutton Ranch.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Called Out Salma Hayek for Keeping Her Eternals Role a Secret

Eternals is hitting theaters in November, and it will mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of many big stars. One such actor is Salma Hayek, who is known for Frida, Desperado, Dogma, and much more. She also recently starred in The Hitman's Bodyguard and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard with two other Marvel stars, Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Hayek revealed Jackson figured out her Marvel secret.
MOVIES
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

See Nicole Kidman (briefly) as Lucille Ball in the first 'Being the Ricardos' trailer

Since it was revealed that Nicole Kidman would be playing TV icon Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's upcoming biopic, Being the Ricardos, fans of I Love Lucy have made it clear that they don't exactly love that casting choice. Skepticism ran rampant when the first photos from the film — which premieres Dec. 10 in theaters and on Prime Video on Dec. 21 — surfaced in the press.
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

From The Shawshank Redemption to Dexter, the many, many roles of Clancy Brown

Brown played Viking Lofgren, an inmate at a boys reform school who targets Sean Penn's Mick O'Brien. "I think they had cast a young man before me who was a devout Christian. His parents didn't like the jail rape that was going on in the movie. My character stood guard while Tweety, my fellow jail boss, (played by Robert Lee Rush, right of Brown in this photo), did the deed."
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
Variety

Halle Berry on Why Lena Waithe Told Her Not to Make Her Directing Debut With ‘Bruised’: ‘She Was Scared For Me’

Lena Waithe admitted at last night’s 27th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event that she tried to convince Halle Berry not to make her directorial debut with the upcoming feature “Bruised” because she was worried that the Oscar winner was taking on too much at once. “I told her to think long and hard about it before she made that decision,” Waithe said while presenting Berry with her Elle honor. “When she came back to me a few weeks later, she told me she understood why I was scared — because I love her and I wanted to protect her....
MOVIES

