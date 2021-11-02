Tatiana Zakharchenko: “Believe in yourself”

The introduction to Molly Parden’s “Feel Alive Again” cascades like warm rain, washing away guilt and fear. The song is difficult for her to perform, she confesses. “I want everyone in the room to go there with me,” Parden says. “When I can hardly hear my voice over the chattering of the crowd, that’s pretty draining.” Listening to a Molly Parden song is a trip back in time to moments of sharp pain and deep joy. It is emotion delivered simply, authentically, and beautifully. But as much as listeners appreciate her music, the performance of it can be exhausting. Parden is an artist in a world where music is business, and being a performer and writing your truths is a complicated balance to achieve.
