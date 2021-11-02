CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoshana Wilder: “Be kind, always”

By Edward Sylvan
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe kind, always. (It’s easy to become full of oneself when success comes. But it’s a huge mistake as it fades away as fast as it happened and as unique as we are… we are still all replaceable in this business. No attitude and lots of gratitude!. As a...

thriveglobal.com

Romesentinel.com

Weekly Reflections: A way in the wilderness

The wilderness can be a scary place! Ever been lost or wandering where you were unsure of your location? Ever struggled to know where to turn for help?. There is One to turn to in times like these! He said to a prophet in a difficult place: Look, I am about to do something new; even now it is coming.
RELIGION
Thrive Global

Mark Kovic: “Patience”

Patience. We are all (worse than ever right now) wired and exposed to constant ‘instant gratification’, we all want overnight success and I was the worst culprit of being impatient. My story as I write this has been a long, heavy journey. No ‘magic’ moments or overnight stories to share, and I wish someone would have told me earlier that this is the most beautiful way to feel any level of success. I wouldn’t have spent so many years trying to cut corners for quick wins.
MUSIC
Thrive Global

Adam Salky: “Life needs the practical”

Life needs the practical. It can take years for a filmmaking career to pay the rent. What are you going to do in the meantime to fund your life? If you want to make films for a living start thinking right away about how you are going to support yourself while you pursue your dreams. Prepare for the long haul.
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CinemaBlend

Why Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Did Not Want’ Jamie Lee Curtis To Join True Lies

Jaime Lee Curtis is one of the iconic ladies of the '80s and '90s, having racked up some impressive leading roles. But, apparently, one of her most notable film roles was met with some resistance from her famous co-star. After taking back up her role as Laurie Strode in the recently released Halloween Kills, Curtis opened up about how Arnold Schwarzenegger “did not want” her to play opposite him in True Lies.
CELEBRITIES
