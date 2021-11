It’s no secret that traditional financial service providers have fallen behind businesses in other industries when it comes to digital transformation. This is because these large cumbersome businesses have found it difficult to part with legacy ways of working. But, with challenger banks and changing customer expectations, the tables have turned. According to a new research report from Maintel, in partnership with RingCentral, the financial services sector is leading the way when it comes to implementing digitalisation plans. In fact, 35% of those surveyed within the sector claim to have fully implemented their digitisation plans, compared to just 26% in other industries.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO