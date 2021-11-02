CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Dreams Of Inspiration: Mary Eaton ❤

By Musical Waters With Lauren Clark
Cover picture for the articleEvery morning when we awake, there is a precious, childlike treasure, which moves us into action. We are grateful and hopeful, as such energy moves us into a grander level of achievement. Our dreams, hopes, and lifelong desires grant us the opportunity to do the necessary work in starting our day....

allkpop.com

ENHYPEN inspires ENGENEs to dream with 'ENHYPEN NOW: Dreamin'

HYBE's newest boy group, ENHYPEN, has had all eyes on them since the group's formation on the TV show, I-LAND. An instant hit since debuting, the group has been an explosive entry into the industry's star-studded lineup of artists. Again and again, this rookie group has given us charisma-filled singles and passionate concepts that have superseded the expectations of viewers and fans. ENHYPEN's latest single, "Tamed-Dashed," in particular, has been highly revered for its unique rugby concept and likable charm. Check it out below!
MUSIC
Thrive Global

A Unicorn Called Happiness

In both my personal and professional lives, I regularly come across the realization that every single one of us is on an endless search for happiness. We believe achieving the next goal allows us to at last experience the joy, relief and peace of mind we’ve been longing for. We imagine happiness as a destination where we can finally “settle down” and enjoy life. This pursuit is deemed worthy by society and seems to be hardwired in us.
DISNEY
Thrive Global

Words, Photograph, and Song: Luke Kelly 🇮🇪

The mystery of the fog is that unclarity prevails. You are forced to accept its presence, as you cannot force your eyes to command over its vision. Even through sight, there is the human ego; always wanting to control and dictate over vision. The fog tames our nature to see, everything. Keep in mind that some things are meant to be, unseen. There is no way to force its visibility.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
New Pittsburgh Courier

Instant Inspiration with Rev. A. Marie Walker

“And the Lord, He it is that goes before you; He will be with you, He will not fail you, neither forsake you; fear not, nether be dismayed.”. REV. WALKER SAYS: Moses encouraged Joshua with these words of God. We also want the Lord to go before us and be with us. God will not fail or forsake us, therefore do not fear or be dismayed. BE ENCOURAGED.
RELIGION
Good News Network

The Inspiring Story of The Parkinson’s Painter Who Finally Followed His Dream

13 years ago, after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a 65-year-old military veteran and social worker, decided he would turn his dark diagnosis into a positive opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream. Now, Norman Greenstein is known as ‘The Parkinson’s Painter’. In high school he was a prolific doodler, but...
ENTERTAINMENT
Investor's Business Daily

Inspirational Quotes: Lily Tomlin, Dan Gable, Marie Curie And Others

I always wondered why somebody doesn't do something about that. Then I realized I was somebody. Talent is everywhere; winning attitude is not. I was taught that the way of progress was neither swift nor easy. Marie Curie, physicist. Stephen Hawking On Evolving. Intelligence is the ability to adapt to...
CELEBRITIES
Thrive Global

Ideas to Find Time for What You Love

Are you struggling with finding time for your hobbies and interests?. Many people are because they’re overwhelmed with work and family responsibilities. Feeling tired, overworked, and just stressed also impacts whether you have the personal bandwidth needed to work on things that make you happy. It’s possible that even when...
ARTS
Thrive Global

Got MILCK? Singer’s Lyrics Put New Spin On Self-Care, ‘The Great Resignation’ And Corporate Structure

You might not know her yet. But just wait. “I can’t keep quiet,” she belts out. “I’m a one-woman riot.” The singer/songwriter and producer Connie K. Lim, professionally known as MILCK (her name spelled backwards), is a musical sensation to reckon with. Her powerful message of finding your inner voice is empowering dis-enfranchised workers leaving their jobs in droves during “The Great Resignation” and waking up business leaders with much-needed fresh ideas on corporate structure. Her music affects people in a visceral way, giving a voice for the advancement of human rights and diversity—including gender, racial, LGBTQ and social equality. She is best known for her 2017 viral performance of “Quiet”—the musical barn burner that became known as the unofficial anthem of the Women’s March, Billboard’s No.1 Protest Song and a featured selection on NPR’s American Anthem Series.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kcrw.com

Racism and the Great White Outdoors

Since the 19th century, the modern environmental and conservation movement has been dominated by white people: John Muir, Henry David Thoreau, and John James Audubon helped thrust the movement into public consciousness, but their notoriety also carries with it a legacy of racism and slavery. On this week’s Life Examined,...
ADVOCACY
Taste Of Home

17 Holiday Door and Porch Decorating Ideas

The most wonderful time of year is (almost!) here. Prepare to welcome guests to your home with these dazzling holiday door decorations, porch ideas and more. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN

