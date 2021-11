I wish someone would have told me that nothing was going to be that easy. I wish I would have known that you need not only hard work to succeed, but you need to mentally prepare yourself for what the world is, and presents itself as. These are two things that would have helped me quickly to find myself. I would tell anyone who wants to become a social media star, to be prepared for scrutinization of everything you do. The smallest thing will be perceived as something that is not correct, even when that is not your intention. Social media is not a free-for-all where you can have a great time, party online all day, and think that there is no hard work being done.

