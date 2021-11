Caring for one’s own financial situation is a key part of one’s own independence. But there are some cases where a person needs help making legal and financial decisions. That’s where the concept of guardianship comes in. Guardianship is not simply based on age or acting as a chaperone or caretaker for someone before they turn 18. It’s often the case that adults who are older than 18 need legal and financial guardians as well. While reaching out to a financial advisor could be a long-term solution for getting expert financial advice, learning the ins and outs of adult guardianship is a useful first step.

