3 Ways to Make a Positive Impact in Crazy Times

More than 100 professionals from Wyoming’s hospitality and tourism sector came together at the Best Western in Sheridan last week for the industry’s Fall Summit. I have lived on the periphery of this industry for years through my connections to rodeo in Sheridan and across the region, but in my new role as Sheridan County Travel and Tourism’s destination development coordinator, it is my job to understand best how SCTT can leverage tourism spending to benefit our community. The excitement and energy in the room told me this is an industry that thrives on relationships and working together to make a positive impact.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 9 DAYS AGO