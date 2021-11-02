3 Ways to Make a Positive Impact in Crazy Times

One of the most common questions I receive as a professional speaker and corporate trainer is: “What can new leaders do to become more effective?” This same question has been posed to me more than 18 times this year alone, including when speaking about topics apart from leadership, such as team cohesiveness and optimal conflict resolution strategies. The frequency of this question has piqued my interest and motivated me to explore this phenomenon. Recently, I’ve delved into the latest research and professional experiences (A special “thank you” to my network) to gain a comprehensive understanding of the issues both organizations and individuals are facing. As a result, I have deduced some key approaches and effective techniques that lead to improved workplace culture, increased performance, and enhanced confidence for both new leaders and their teams. Let’s start by examining the landscape.
Comments / 0