Books & Literature

Words, Photograph, and Song: Luke Kelly 🇮🇪

By Lauren Kaye Clark
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mystery of the fog is that unclarity prevails. You are forced to accept its presence, as you cannot force your eyes to command over its vision. Even through sight, there is the human ego; always wanting to control and...

thriveglobal.com

Thrive Global

Photographic Travel Imaginations and Song: Alemayehu Eshete 🇪🇹

And so, you have ventured out of the city. Time has demanded that you move to another exploration of this ancient land. There is just so much for you to see, and you cannot waste it sitting in the main city. I know that the Expat life is calling you. Yet, you did not journey so far, for replicas of the high-value Western lifestyle and fashion. So, here we are and here you are. On the way to getting started.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Thrive Global

Words and A Song: Bernadette Greevy 🇮🇪

Can you imagine going to a land, where the treasures of green are sacred? They are sacred in fairytales. They move through the treasures of human imagination. The vivacious coloring of green is found throughout the vegetation of the Earth. Oh, how blessed we are to find nourishment in the nutrition of green. It is profound and foretells of a loving, holistic, and vibrant coloring with, Earthly jewels. Imagine the level of fantasy, which is found in the air. Such a treasure when envisioning the infinite possibilities of hidden gems within the Earth, above it, and within powers of the mind, in which humanity has yet to discover. Truly, there is a power of nourishment (and holistic remedies). The song: Irish Skies.
MUSIC
Thrive Global

Words and A Song: Suzie Dickinson 🇦🇺

If you could connect one word, which describes a particular song, what would it be? How would the word move you, in wanting to explore more of that song? Life is funny in that way, isn’t? Nevertheless, when you reflect upon the power of a word, it has a way of moving you and igniting the fire in a way you never thought it could. The song? Red Balloon. 🎈
MUSIC
Thrive Global

Photographic Travel Imaginations and Song! Maria de Jesus Vasquez Vasqez 🇵🇪

Your lunch at the local cafe in Lima, Peru has come to an end. Feeling more nourished than before, you carry your journal and pen. It dawns on you, that you have finished writing ✍. Placing your journal and pen in hand, one decides to take a small walk, through the local town. How does it feel to be nourished with a local meal? Furthermore, how does it feel to have engulfed one part of the sensory from this city? Now, you are connected, in some way.
TRAVEL
Luke Kelly
Thrive Global

Words and Song: Minnie Riperton #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic 🍎

When you look through old photographs, and see videos of the past, your mind naturally takes a trip into that journey in time. It’s only natural to do so. And, for that moment, you are gifted with the power of permitting your mind to soothe itself, within those memories. Though it may be temporary, or for however we choose for them to last, we gain the opportunity to soak in those energies. Such is the treasure of taking a mental journey into the past.
MUSIC
Thrive Global

Imaginations: Luke Kelly 🇮🇪

It’s playing again-the song, I mean. It’s another display of Irish dreams. This time it details the story of a land. It’s precious name is called, Ireland. You may have been journeyed to such a land, before. Thank Heaven for the wealth of music in which we can, explore. For, there is a precious tale. There’s a sacred tale.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Thrive Global

Words and A Song: Anita Miu 🇭🇰

A song becomes more fascinating and intriguing when it is re-sung with a foreign context. Afterall, there is something about the difference in language, which grants it the opportunity to be re-expressed (and re-interpreted) through another style and setting. In addition,, there are other ways of envisioning its beauty; as the song travels into other lands. I’m never gonna’ dance, again. There is a sweetness, when delving into the reasons why a person refuses to engage in the very art of dance. It could be due to the brokenness of hearts. Others may experience dance, as the loss of one’s love. And still, it’s the very treasure of dance, which moves one through a period of intimacy (and stillness). So, why give up this art of healing? Could it be that one is no longer experiencing healing, through its very form?
THEATER & DANCE
Thrive Global

A Unicorn Called Happiness

In both my personal and professional lives, I regularly come across the realization that every single one of us is on an endless search for happiness. We believe achieving the next goal allows us to at last experience the joy, relief and peace of mind we’ve been longing for. We imagine happiness as a destination where we can finally “settle down” and enjoy life. This pursuit is deemed worthy by society and seems to be hardwired in us.
DISNEY
Sand Hills Express

Kids photographed as the superheroes they really are

Josh Rossi may not look like a caped-crusader, but he does have a sidekick: a camera. And he has a superpower, too: his eye. “Usually I take about 500 to a thousand [pictures] per kid,” Rossi told correspondent Lee Cowan. He can focus it with superhuman accuracy, to turn a...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Thrive Global

Nighttime Song, For Morning Vibes-Photograph and Song: Aznaketch Worku: Ethiopia 🇪🇹

We have mentioned it, before. And so, it it will be reiterated, again. Nighttime is the moment of cleansing. It’s the time of being able to rest in stillness, in the comfort of one’s thoughts. It’s why nighttime is such a precious time. Through it all, nighttime gives us permission to navigate into that creative world. Of course, it’s not always a creative tool. Sometimes, during the course of the night, a person has to come to terms, that they have been living a lie. While night is comforting, it also gets us interconnected with, reality. And many times, we may not like the reality, that we see.That’s one of the most inherent jewels of the night. Even in its beauty, ugliness must be addressed.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Thrive Global

Morning Dreams Of Inspiration: Mary Eaton ❤

Every morning when we awake, there is a precious, childlike treasure, which moves us into action. We are grateful and hopeful, as such energy moves us into a grander level of achievement. Our dreams, hopes, and lifelong desires grant us the opportunity to do the necessary work in starting our day. As they say, time waits for no one. Furthermore, time is a precious tool for how we initiate change; all the while seeking holistic manifestations of our heart’s desire.
THEATER & DANCE
undertheradarmag.com

Kelly Lee Owens Shares New Song “Unity”

Welsh electronic music artist/producer Kelly Lee Owens has shared a new track titled “Unity.” It is the official theme for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which is set to take place in Australia and New Zealand. Listen below. In a tweet from earlier today, Owens states: “‘Unity’ is a...
FIFA
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Boot

Story Behind the Song: Luke Bryan, ‘Up’

Luke Bryan will be the first to admit that he's often caught flack throughout his career for releasing songs that "country" enough. But with “Up,” Bryan proves the critics wrong. The song, which comes from the deluxe edition of Bryan's 2020 album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, is a...
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fame10.com

Report: GH Cast Members Set To Exit Soap Over New Health Mandate

Rumors are flying that General Hospital (GH) is poised to announce the departure of one or more key cast members. According to entertainment insiders who’ve fanned the flames of speculation online, actors Ingo Rademacher (who plays Jasper Jacks) and Steve Burton (who plays Jason Morgan) are preparing to exit the soap.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser's Dad Was Also a Well-Known Star

Before he earned crowds of new fans with his role as Rip Wheeler on Paramount Network's Yellowstone, stardom was already prominent in Cole Hauser's family. The actor is the son of Gerald Dwight "Wings" Hauser, the beloved actor and director who earned a cult following for his roles in beloved action films like A Soldier's Story and Tough Guys Don't Dance, his supporting role in the latter film even earning him an Independent Spirit Award nomination. For Hauser, however, Wings was just "dad."
THEATER & DANCE

