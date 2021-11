Ahead of UK chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Autumn Budget, the Treasury announced that the national minimum wage for those aged 23 and over will rise to £9.50 an hour, an increase of 6.6 per cent on the current £8.91 per hour.Those aged 21 to 22 will see an 83p rise from the present £8.36 to £9.18, those aged 18-20 will earn 27p per hour more, taking them from £6.56 to £6.83, and those aged 16-17 will receive 19p more, a boost from £4.62 to £4.81.The government said the increases were “broadly consistent” with previous rises - which usually take place...

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO