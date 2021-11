LANSING, October 27, 2021 ~ Tuesday, the Michigan Senate approved four bills that would attempt to ban vaccine and mask mandates for students in K-12 schools. “Our children are not His Majesty Joe Biden’s subjects,” said Senator Lana Theis, who sponsored two of the bills. “Neither he nor government bureaucrats and school administrators have the authority or the right to make children’s health care decisions for them — including whether they receive a COVID-19 vaccine or wear a face mask. It is solely up to their parents. Period.”

