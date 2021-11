God of War: Ragnarok could be getting the PC port treatment as well, following the recent revelation of the God of War port. We should say that this is a tentative rumor at the moment, so approach with caution, but the theory is that God of War: Ragnarok – the sequel to God of War expected to debut on Sony’s PS5 (and PS4) in 2022 – may also make its way onto the PC platform eventually, or at least this is a possibility going by a clue uncovered on LinkedIn.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO