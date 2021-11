NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — International travel to the U.S. resumes Monday for tourists, as historic restrictions have been lifted for those who are fully vaccinated. In celebration, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic teamed up for the first ever commercial dual take-off at Heathrow Airport from London to New York. Now, the city is preparing for an influx of travelers. With these restrictions lifted for the first time in nearly 21 months, airlines are warning travelers to prepare for long lines. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported, we’re also expecting to see many emotional reunions. “To see the life back in New York City, in Midtown...

