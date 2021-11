The travel correspondent of The Independent has once again been summoned to Berlin to help broker the coalition talks that have dragged on since the German federal elections in September. But while pausing to munch a quick currywurst between negotiations, he was able to answer some pressing questions from readers.Claim gameQ: A few weeks ago you gave me (correct) advice regarding UK passports travelling to the EU. I wanted to update you with our experience. Our 15-year-old son’s passport expires 18 February 2022. When checking in online with Ryanair a warning appeared stating that passengers needed six months on their...

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO