Rockford, IL

Three arrested for drug sales at Rockford housing development

By WTVO
 5 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were arrested after an investigation into alleged drug dealing at the Blackhawk Housing Development.

Rockford Police say four houses were identified as locations where drugs were sold, on Meadow Court, Garden Court, Birch Court and Buckbee Street.

Police served four simultaneous search warrants on the morning of Thursday, October 28th.

Jeffrey Ingram (mugshot not available), 59, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, and Criminal Trespass.

Jason Thrower (mugshot not available), 35, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, and Possession of Cocaine.

Janie Burnett, 61, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

All three were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Brian Alexander
5d ago

Kick them off welfare and public housing they have enough money to but drugs than they can afford to pay their own full rent and buy food

