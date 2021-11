Smith (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, is on track to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. With the star left tackle set to be available, the Cowboys' focus will shift to whether quarterback Dak Prescott (calf) will suit up following the team's Week 7 bye. Smith has battled a neck injury in addition to the ankle issue this season, but he has yet to miss a game.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO