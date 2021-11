Governor Tony Evers vetoed Assembly Bill 446 that would have replaced the current way school districts address literacy. The bill would have implemented a three-tiered approach for students in 4K through second grade. Kari Baumann of Baileys Harbor, who testified in favor of the bill, says 1st District Representative Joel Kitchens informed her that Governor Evers had vetoed the bill on Friday afternoon. Having a son who battles with dyslexia, Baumann says she is disappointed in Friday’s decision.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO