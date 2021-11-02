CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Week 9 Opening Odds Analysis

SportsGrid
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding line movement and using it to your advantage so you can get on the right side of the closing number is a vital aspect of sports betting. We’re going to take a deep dive into a few lines that have already adjusted, whether it be news or early sharp money....

www.sportsgrid.com

bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
USA Today

NFL odds: Broncos are favorites vs. Washington in Week 8

The Denver Broncos (3-4) are considered 3.5-point betting favorites against the Washington Football Team (2-5) in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The AFC vs. NFC showdown will be played at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The over/under for total points scored between...
NFL
SportsGrid

Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Cowboys -9.5 Total: 49.5 Over -110 | Under -110 Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Broncos +12000 | Cowboys +950. These two teams are headed in opposing directions. The Cowboys are coming off an impressive win last week, defeating the Vikings on Sunday Night Football despite the absence of Dak Prescott. Meanwhile, the Broncos traded away Von Miller before the trade deadline, so they’re essentially waiving the white flag on the season. The Cowboys are tied for the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl on FanDuel Sportsbook, while the Broncos have dropped to +240 to make the playoffs.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

NFL Week 9 Betting Preview: Early Line Movement and Odds Tracking

After eight weeks of NFL action, sports bettors continue to witness underdogs holding a slight edge in the wagering outcome with a mark of 67-51-1 (56.8%). The action returns Thursday night with a primetime clash between the Jets and Colts in Indianapolis. The Colts are currently a 10.5-point home favorite with a total sitting on the game at 45.5 at SI Sportsbook.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Is Now Trending

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys star Amari Cooper calls out CeeDee Lamb for racking up $47K in silly fines

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been lighting it up on the football field this season. But he’s also been setting some money on fire in the process. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys stud has been slapped with five fines in just six weeks of NFL action thus far. Total bill? $46,865. The fines haven’t been for any extra-curricular activities or testy flare-ups either.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
NFL
GATOR 99.5

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL

