Public Safety

Robert Durst indicted in 1982 murder of his wife

TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal estate heir Robert Durst was indicted Monday in the...

www.today.com

PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Robert Durst Indicted In New York In Death Of Wife Kathie Durst — Update

UPDATED, 3 PM: Millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst was indicted for murder on Monday by a grand jury in Westchester County, New York, in the death of his former wife, Kathie, who disappeared in 1982. The second-degree murder indictment follows a criminal complaint that was filed against the 78-year-old Durst last month. Durst, the subject of HBO’s documentary series The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst was sentenced October 14 to life in prison without parole for the murder of Susan Berman, whom prosecutors say helped cover up Kathie Durst’s killing. PREVIOUS, Oct. 22: Robert Durst,the infamous millionaire...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Robert Durst charged with murder in 1982 disappearance of his

Millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst was indicted Monday by a New York grand jury for the murder of his wife Kathie, who disappeared from their South Salem cottage following an argument nearly four decades ago. The 78-year-old Scarsdale native is currently in a California state prison hospital facility. He...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Norwalk Hour

Robert Durst indicted in homicide of his wife Kathie Durst

Robert Durst, who for decades has been suspected in the disappearance of his wife more than 40 years ago, was indicted Monday by a New York grand jury for her homicide, the Westchester District Attorney’s office said. The decision was made less than two weeks after a criminal complaint was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

