Public Safety

‘Rust’ assistant director speaks out about fatal shooting on set of movie

TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew information is coming to light about the fatal shooting...

www.today.com

newsy.com

Alec Baldwin Speaks Out For First Time After Fatal Shooting On Set

She was my friend. That's how Alec Baldwin described cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. This is Baldwin's first time addressing the fatal shooting on the set of his movie "Rust." Hutchins died, and also director Joel Souza was hurt in the incident. "She was my friend, she was my friend," Baldwin said....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Alec Baldwin shooting: ‘Rust’ assistant director was fired from previous movie over gun incident, report says

The assistant director who reportedly handed Alec Baldwin the gun that killed a cinematographer was fired from a previous movie over a similar incident, CNN says.Dave Halls was working on the 2019 film Freedom’s Path when a prop gun “unexpectedly discharged”, CNN reported, injuring a sound technician.“Halls was removed from set immediately after the prop gun discharged,” the movie’s production company, Rocket Soul Studios, told CNN. “Production did not resume filming until Dave was off site. An incident report was taken and filed at that time.”The crew member injured in this case was not shot, but was reportedly hurt...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
NBC News

'Rust' crew member speaks out about set conditions

One of the crew members from the film “Rust” is making claims about safety concerns on set as Hollywood makes changes to try and insure a tragedy like the fatal shooting never happens again. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin reports. Nov. 6, 2021.
MOVIES
insideedition.com

Woman Who Accidentally Ran Over Boy 44 Years Ago Says Alec Baldwin Is 'On a Journey' After Fatal Shooting

Maryann Gray is living with the shame and guilt of accidentally killing someone, just like Alec Baldwin. In 1977, Gray was driving down a narrow country road outside Oxford, Ohio, going the speed limit of 45 miles per hour. All of a sudden, she says she saw a pale flash and felt a bump. She had hit and killed an 8-year-old boy named Brian, who ran into the street to get the mail.
OXFORD, OH
Deadline

Astroworld Festival Victim Can’t Be ID’d By Authorities, Ask Public’s Help

A large man believed to be in his 20s who died at the scene of the Astroworld Festival tragedy on Friday can’t be identified by authorities. The man, who weighed 498 pounds, was brought to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said. The unknown concertgoer was described as being in his early 20s, 6-foot-2, about 498 pounds, and having short black or dark brown wavy hair. He had a slight mustache with a noticeable goatee, officials said. A cause of death has not been released. At the time of his death, he was wearing size-11 white Nike sneakers. Authorities said about 25 people were taken to hospitals. Of those, 13 were still hospitalized on Saturday, officials said.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Assistant Director#Nbc
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: How Police May Still Find Evidence of Brian Laundrie’s Cause of Death

A large portion of the population continues to voice their opinion over the investigation of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s relationship. They consider the case “played out.” However, from a legal and criminal standpoint, the investigation is still in its infancy. The Petito-Schmidt family deserves answers and, unfortunately, that takes time. On the one hand, investigators are reportedly piecing together a new timeline of events leading up to Gabby Petito’s disappearance and homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

New Autopsy Report Disputes State Police Claims That Black Motorist Ronald Greene Died As The Result Of A Car Crash

A new look at the autopsy of Ronald Greene—a man who died in 2019 after a high-speed chase with police—refutes the Louisiana State Police’s claim that Greene died as a result of a car crash and has prompted increased scrutiny into the actions of the officers at the scene, who were captured on body camera footage stunning, beating and dragging Greene.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Astroworld: Victim’s father says ‘we were told our son was not on list of the dead’

The father of a 21-year-old man who died at the Travis Scott concert, has claimed his family was initially told by the authorities their son was not on the list of the dead.Axel Acosta, of Washington state, had travelled to Houston by himself to attend the concert, finally able to afford a ticket for a flight, and the price of entry.Yet, the trip turned to tragedy, when a crush among the crowd left eight people dead and hundreds injured.On Monday, as a number of lawsuits were filed against the rapper and the promoters of the concert at the Astroworld...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
ABC News

Hilaria Baldwin speaks out about fatal shooting on 'Rust' set

Hilaria Baldwin has broken her silence over the deadly accidental shooting that occurred last Thursday, when her husband, actor Alec Baldwin, allegedly fired a pistol, fatally striking cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring the film's director. "My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Armorer on set of Alec Baldwin movie speaks out about fatal shooting

Overnight, the armorer on the Alec Baldwin movie “Rust” – the woman in charge of firearms for the film – spoke out for the first time to give her side of the story surrounding the fatal shooting on set. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY from Santa Fe, New Mexico.Oct. 29, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY

