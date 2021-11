As I write this week’s mayor’s minute, I am reminded that it was exactly a year ago you elected me to the office of Mayor in Cheyenne. I cannot believe it has already been a year since that perfect day. I would like to thank you for this opportunity and tell you that I am loving this experience. The relationships with the city council and the public has been the best part, and I appreciate the patience and support you have shown me. Really looking forward to what the next three years will bring to the job and our city.

