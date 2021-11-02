CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Downey Jr. And Matt Damon In Talks For Christopher Nolan's Next Movie

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Nolan's next movie, his first big one since parting ways with Warner Bros. after his fiery statements about HBO Max, could be adding two more very big names. Deadline reports that Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon are in talks to join Nolan's atomic bomb movie Oppenheimer. Their...

