How To Take Care of Succulents in Autumn

Sharing tips on how to take care of a fiddle leaf fig tree, how often to water it, how much water, how much sunlight, all of those important questions!. Meet Frida Kahlo. She’s our gorgeous fiddle leaf fig plant that greets everyone who walks into our home. Frida receives SO many compliments both in real-life and online, and I often get questions about how to take care of these tips of plants. I hesitated to write this post because I used to be a notorious plant killer. Over the past handful of years, I’ve FINALLY found my groove, and while I feel pretty confident about my routine, I’m still scared to jinx anything. I can’t help but wonder if Frida will recoil her leaves and burst into flames once I press publish on this post, but I’m going to go for it. I hope you find some helpful tips here and my fellow fiddle leaf lovers, please share your top tips in the comments!!

GARDENING ・ 5 DAYS AGO