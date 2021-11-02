CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Election officials face death threats across the country

TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn increasing number of death threats are being made against those...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

‘You Should Be Hunted’: Top State Election Officials Speak Out on Disturbing Threats They’re Still Getting

There have been many reports since last November about threats to election officials. Last December, armed protesters gathered around the home of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. In June, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger revealed disturbing death threats sent directly to his wife. Benson, Raffensperger, and more Secretaries...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Mcfadden
milwaukeeindependent.com

Under Threat: Milwaukee election workers still face harassment from Trump voters who push the Big Lie

For decades, election officials have largely been invisible, working out of the public spotlight to ensure the machinery of elections runs smoothly. But as Trump and allies target that machinery as part of an effort to insist something was amiss in 2020, those officials have been thrust into the national spotlight and subject to vicious harassment. Nearly one in three election officials feel unsafe in their job, according to an April survey commissioned by the Brennan Center for Justice.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Watauga Democrat

'This is domestic terrorism': Election official chokes up reading threats sent to his family

Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, who is in charge of vote-counting, got emotional as he recounted the threats sent to his family following the 2020 election. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Election officials say Youngkin's underage son tried to vote

A juvenile son of Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin tried twice to cast a ballot in Tuesday's election, election officials said Friday. The 17-year-old son presented an ID but was told he was ineligible to vote due to his age and turned away, according to a statement from Scott Konopasek, Fairfax County s general registrar. The statement said the teen did not successfully vote, made no false statements, did not disrupt voting and appeared to have committed “no election offense.”The statement mentioned Youngkin's son by name, saying the identification was based on contemporaneous notes by the chief election officer.The news...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Republicans#Nbc#Democrats#Vote Watch
The Independent

Republicans mocked for sudden silence on election fraud after Virginia win

Republicans have been mocked for their sudden silence on election fraud after winning the Virginia governor’s race. Private equity executive Glenn Younkin beat out Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor of the state, in a race many expected Mr McAuliffe to win. The result is seen as cause for concern among Democrats as the party in power often lose their congressional majorities in the first midterm following a presidential victory. The hosts of Morning Joe on MSNBC sarcastically wondered why Republicans appeared to trust the results in the governor’s race and special elections that they won, when many falsely...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Voice

Blackface Photo Of Newly Elected NJ Councilman Causes Outrage

An anti-racism group wants a newly-elected New Jersey borough councilman to quit or apologize for wearing blackface in a 2015 photo depicting him in blackface shared on Facebook.Republican Vincent Kelly beat incumbent Democrats to win a seat on the Pitman Council in Tuesday’s election.The Pitman An…
POLITICS
The Independent

Newsmax forced to put out statements saying vaccines don’t make you glow

Right-wing media outlet Newsmax was forced to put out two statements this week in response to tweets from its own White House correspondent that claimed that vaccines gave you a glow that allowed you to be tracked.Newsmax executive vice president and chief content officer Elliot Jacobson said: “Newsmax is a strong proponent that Covid-19 vaccines are overarchingly safe and effective, while at the same time raising concerns that mandates infringe on personal liberty and privacy.”He continued: “We have seen no evidence to suggest Luciferase or Luciferin are present in any vaccines or that they are used as any sort...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

First they were ignored. Now, they’re being sent far from their families and attorneys.

Eric Weaver has sat on both sides of a D.C. jail cell. He works where he was once confined, giving him a been-though-it perspective that has allowed him to gain the trust of many of the jail’s residents. They know that when they talk, he’ll listen, and lately, he’s been listening to many ask him the same question: Does he know who’s on the list?
POLITICS
Fox News

Biden admin considering shutting down Michigan pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nears

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy