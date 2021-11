If you were looking for an actor who could be described as "a ladies' man with dark luxurious hair and a piercing gaze" then most people would instantly think of Jason Momoa, and that is just one of the reasons he is perfectly cast as Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve's new adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune, as this the author's original description of the character. While the character of Duncan is seen as a mentor by Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides in the movie, Momoa was just as much in awe of his fellow co-stars. In an interview with IndieWire, the Aquaman star talked about the camaraderie he felt during filming, and how the director literally made him come down from a mountain to take the role in the sci-fi epic.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO