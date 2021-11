The main event for AEW Rampage was a Trick or Treat No Disqualifications match featuring AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker and Abadon, and after an eventful interview segment, it was time to get to the ring. Baker brought along Rebel and Jamie Hayter (who were in full zombie getups) and then Abadon headed to the ring. The bell hit and then Abadon screamed at Baker and caused her to roll out of the ring, though we can't really blame her, because Abadon looked vicious tonight. She then hit a Stunner on Baker and sent her rolling back out of the ring. Rebel and Hayter then pulled out a table and Baker threw in a chair.

