Statespace acquires ProGuides

Trading Technologies International, Inc., (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, announced that the company has agreed to be acquired by 7RIDGE, a specialized growth equity firm invested in transformative technologies. 7RIDGE will fuel Trading Technologies’ organic growth and enable the firm to make targeted strategic acquisitions in the future. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) and Singapore Exchange (SGX), who are among the limited partners of the fund managed by 7RIDGE, have voiced their support of the transaction. Terms of the transaction, expected to close before year-end subject to regulatory approvals, were not disclosed.
