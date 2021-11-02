CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statespace acquires ProGuides

Cover picture for the articleStatespace, developer of Aim Lab, announced today that it has acquired professional gaming coaching company ProGuides. With the addition Statespace intends to expand its gaming training business operations. Terms...

accountingtoday.com

Baker Tilly to acquire MFA

Baker Tilly US LLP plans to acquire the MFA Companies, a Boston-based accounting and advisory firm, effective Dec. 2, 2021. MFA has been operating in the Boston metropolitan area for four decades. The deal will add to Baker Tilly’s client base in that area, especially in the life sciences, health care, technology, higher education, private equity and government contractor sectors. Baker Tilly views the life sciences as a particular area of focus, with the Boston-Cambridge area being a large market.
Photonics.com

Lumentum Acquires NeoPhotonics

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 — Laser and optical fiber developer Lumentum will acquire NeoPhotonics, the San Jose, Calif.-based developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid PIC-based lasers, modules, and subsystems. Lumentum will make the acquisition for $16 per share in cash, representing an equity value of $918 million.
gamesindustry.biz

Take-Two CEO down on metaverse, but a 'big believer' in NFTs

Strauss Zelnick has been openly skeptical of the metaverse before, but that was before Facebook changed its name and re-centered its very purpose around the idea. And that was just the crescendo (so far) of metaverse hype that has been building throughout the pandemic, with startup after startup and investment fund after investment fund looking to pour money into making it a reality.
Agriculture Online

Growers Edge Acquires FarmlandFinder

Growers Edge, a provider of data-driven financial technology (fintech) solutions for the agricultural industry, has acquired lending and appraisal software, as well as the farmland sales website, from FarmlandFinder. The acquisition by Growers Edge will build on the company’s innovative warranty-backed Crop Plans and financial software and services for the ag industry, say company officials.
scoringnotes.com

Fender acquires PreSonus

In a joint statement yesterday, Fender Musical Instruments Corp. announced that it intends to acquire PreSonus Audio Electronics, “subject to U.S. regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.” The acquisition was formally described as “a definitive agreement of merger”, which was signed by both companies and announced on the web sites of Fender and PreSonus, respectively.
theleafsnation.com

Playmaker acquires The Nation Network

It appears that today’s news is…well…us. Playmaker has acquired TLN along with Daily Faceoff, and the entire Nation Network family and so begins a new age for the network as a bigger, bolder network ready to take on the internet. Who is Playmaker?. Playmaker (TSX-V: PMKR) is a digital sports...
martechseries.com

QuestionPro Acquires Bryght AI

Adds powerful “conversational intelligence” analytics to its existing suite of research and survey services. QuestionPro, a global leader in online survey and research services has acquired Bryght AI, a “conversational intelligence” platform that helps companies drive customer retention, satisfaction, conversion and compliance by analyzing digital customer brand engagement. QuestionPro will add Bryght AI’s technology across all of its survey and research platforms.
nutraingredients-usa.com

ADM to acquire Deerland

Global food ingredients giant ADM announced today it will acquire Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, significantly expanding its capacity in microbiome-targeted ingredients. In a press release, ADM said the acquisiton is continuation of an ongoing strategy, which has seen the Chicago-based firm expand probiotic manufacturing at a facility in Spain as well acquire Protexin and Biopolis. It’s part of move to take a bigger share of what ADM says is a massive global maket for health & wellness products.
MyChesCo

SEI Acquires Finomial

OAKS, PA — SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) announced the recent acquisition of Finomial, an investor lifecycle management firm offering cloud-native financial technology. The technology is expected to be added to SEI’s existing investor-focused platforms to further enhance automation and digitization capabilities, as well as reporting and transparency. “We were impressed with...
finextra.com

Nydig acquires Bottlepay

Bitcoin company Nydig has acquired social media-focused micropayments app Bottlepay. Built on the Lightning Network, the Bottlepay app aims to faciliate social, streaming, and micropayments by offering real-time funds transfer in bitcoin and conventional currencies and integration with popular social media platforms. Launched across European markets in 2019, Bottlepay in...
gamesindustry.biz

Beamable raises over $10m in funding

Today, live service tool provider Beamable announced that it has raised over $10 million in funding. The company aims to use that investment to expand its business operations for supporting live service games. The funding round was led by Companyon Ventures and GrandBanks Capital. They were joined by new investor...
thepaypers.com

Wolters Kluwer acquires LicenseLogix

Netherlands-based risk management company Wolters Kluwer has bought US-based license service provider LicenseLogix. The acquisition is expected to deliver a return on invested capital (ROIC) above Wolters Kluwer’s after tax weighted average cost of capital (8%) within three to five years from completion. The transaction is expected to have an immaterial impact on Wolters Kluwer adjusted earnings in the first full year, according to the company’s press release.
aithority.com

Trading Technologies to be Acquired by 7RIDGE

Trading Technologies International, Inc., (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, announced that the company has agreed to be acquired by 7RIDGE, a specialized growth equity firm invested in transformative technologies. 7RIDGE will fuel Trading Technologies’ organic growth and enable the firm to make targeted strategic acquisitions in the future. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) and Singapore Exchange (SGX), who are among the limited partners of the fund managed by 7RIDGE, have voiced their support of the transaction. Terms of the transaction, expected to close before year-end subject to regulatory approvals, were not disclosed.
aithority.com

Cuadrilla Capital Acquires Agilence

Cuadrilla Capital, LLC, a leading enterprise software investment firm, today announced that it has acquired Agilence, Inc.. The acquisition of Agilence represents Cuadrilla’s inaugural investment since the firm’s launch in April 2021. The Company will continue to be led by Russ Hawkins, CEO. Financial terms were not disclosed. Agilence is...
infosecurity-magazine.com

Cerberus Sentinel Acquires RED74

RED74, a managed security services provider based in New Jersey, has been acquired by cybersecurity consulting and managed services firm Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed when the deal was announced on Thursday. RED74 is a privately held company whose clientele are primarily...
Rochester Business Journal

Orolia acquires Spanish firm

Rochester’s Orolia, a leader in resilient positioning, navigation and timing solutions, has acquired Seven Solutions, a global innovator in White Rabbit sub-nanosecond time transfer and synchronization technology. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. White Rabbit technology is an extension of Ethernet developed at CERN. The merger with Seven Solutions, based in Granada, Spain, will enhance ...
thepaypers.com

Nubank acquires fintech Olivia

Digital bank Nubank has reached an agreement to acquire fintech Olivia, according to Pipeline.The Olivia app uses artificial intelligence to help consumers spend better and save, by analysing debits and credits from linking to the user's bank accounts using encryption. Olivia began operating in the US in 2016 and only debuted in Brazil in 2021, when it raised R$ 25 million (approximately USD 4.4 million) with investors to scale the operation.
gamesindustry.biz

Activision acquires Digital Legends

Activision has announced the acquisition of mobile game studio Digital Legends for an undisclosed sum. Based in Barcelona, the developer is known for its mobile shooters such as The Respawnables and Afterpulse. As part of Activision, the studio will focus on an "unannounced new mobile title within the Call of...
thepaypers.com

Accenture acquires BCS Consulting

Accenture has acquired a UK-based management consultancy BCS Consulting that delivers complex business change for financial services firms. Headquartered in London, BCS Consulting’s team joins Accenture’s UK Financial Services Strategy and Consulting practice. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 2001, BCS Consulting drives major change programmes for the UK’s financial services firms across technology, finance, operations, and risk and regulation. Its industry advisory expertise and experience in areas including payments, Open Banking, operational resilience, financial crime, and cost optimisation, complements and strengthens Accenture’s existing industry consulting and technology capabilities.
