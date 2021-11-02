CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 9

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16064N_0ckE2aOW00

Week 8 brought us two fantasy-relevant, season-ending injuries for Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and Titans running back Derrick Henry just in time for another big week of byes that includes the Lions, Seahawks, Buccaneers, and Football Team.

Your team may be missing some important players going forward, so as we head into another week, we will take a look at the waiver wire. We will consider guys who are available in at least 50% of leagues on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at some of the potential waiver wire pickups that could help your rosters heading into Week 9 of the NFL season.

Taysom Hill, QB, Saints (0.9%)

Winston is out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL which should give Hill an opportunity to start going forward when he returns from concussion protocol.

This season, Winston had averaged 17.86 points per game, good for 20th. Hill provides more rushing upside, and the Saints could be getting Michael Thomas back in the coming weeks to boost his production even further.

The Saints quarterback should be at least a streaming option if not a rostered quarterback going forward.

Adrian Peterson, RB, Titans (0.1%)

One of the greatest running backs of all time was signed Monday to help fill the monster-sized hole that’s left from Henry’s injury. It will probably take Peterson some time to get into game shape, but he still has some value at 36 years old.

Should we expect Peterson to come in and replace Henry’s production? No, certainly not. However, he’ll probably take the carries with Jeremy McNichols being the pass-catching back.

His fantasy output should probably be looked at as a potential low-end RB2.

Jamison Crowder, WR, Jets (18.7%)

Crowder missed the first three weeks of the 2021 season due to COVID-19 and a groin injury that lowered his production with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

Last week, with Mike White under center, Crowder brought in a season-high eight receptions for 84 yards (16.4 fantasy points). For an inexperienced quarterback, a slot receiver can be a safety blanket, and Crowder is one of the most underrated slot guys in the game.

As long as White’s the quarterback, Crowder should garner flex consideration.

Evan Engram, TE, Giants (24.6%)

The tight end position continues to be a pit of despair for fantasy owners. It seems to be that, each week, every tight end is touchdown-dependent, and you have to guess who’s going to find their way into the end zone.

Engram is the best option this week. He’s averaging 7.6 points per game for an offense that is already missing Kenny Golladay and Saquon Barkley and might’ve lost Sterling Shepard for some time on Monday night.

In Week 9, the Giants play the Las Vegas Raiders who are giving up the fifth-most points to tight ends this season.

Cowboys, D/ST (48.9%)

The Cowboys are playing the Denver Broncos in Week 9 who are giving up the seventh-most point to fantasy defenses this season. They are prone to turning the ball over, as Teddy Bridgewater has thrown four of his five interceptions in the last three games.

On top of that, the Broncos are one of the most-sacked teams in the league, averaging 3.1 sacks per game.

Dallas’ defense is the ninth-ranked unit in terms of fantasy points. If Trevon Diggs, who is leading the league in interceptions, can play through his ankle injury, they may be able to force Bridgewater into a few mistakes this week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Mcnichols
Person
Adrian Peterson
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Is Now Trending

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys star Amari Cooper calls out CeeDee Lamb for racking up $47K in silly fines

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been lighting it up on the football field this season. But he’s also been setting some money on fire in the process. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys stud has been slapped with five fines in just six weeks of NFL action thus far. Total bill? $46,865. The fines haven’t been for any extra-curricular activities or testy flare-ups either.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Jets#American Football#Best Fantasy Football#Titans#Lions#Football Team#Espn#Acl#Rb#Wr
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
GATOR 99.5

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s and Tyler Seguin’s girlfriends celebrate Cowboys win

There was a lot for Dak Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, to celebrate on Sunday. There was the Cowboys’ 44-20 win over the Giants a “five-year anniversary” with Tyler Seguin’s girlfriend, Kate Kirchof, and “victory shots” with her fellow WAGs. Buffett documented her reunion with pal Kirchof — who also resides...
NFL
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson sends hilarious tweet about Odell Beckham-Ravens rumors

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, that sent fans into a frenzy wondering where the former Pro Bowler might end up. A lot of people think the Baltimore Ravens would be a good fit, and Lamar Jackson had a funny way of reminding everyone that he doesn’t make those decisions.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Anonymous Browns player trashes Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice again on Thursday. There are rumors out there saying Beckham has been told to stay home and won’t play for the Browns again. This comes after Beckham wasn’t traded at the deadline and his father criticized Baker Mayfield on social media.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy