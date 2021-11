The 60/40 portfolio structure had its day in the sun. Actually, it was decades in the sun, but these days, advisors need to offer clients more. That’s particularly true at a potentially perilous time in the fixed income market. The Federal Reserve could easily raise interest rates next year. Bond yields are low, implying the potential of limited upside from here, and many of the longer-dated bonds that advisors lean on in 60/40 portfolios are increasingly correlated to equities, essentially defeating the purported protective properties of bonds.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO