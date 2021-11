Between new specials and a new TV series, Peanuts fans have a lot to be excited about as we head into the holiday season, with Swatch giving us even more reasons to be excited with the launch of an all-new Peanuts collection of watches. The six new watches highlight not just Charlie Brown and Snoopy, but all of your favorite characters from the beloved strip, letting you show off your devotion in a fashionable way. You can head over to the official Swatch website to snag your favorite watch, just in time to watch the upcoming A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

