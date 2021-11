PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is getting an explosive update on Nov. 3 for PC and Nov. 11 for consoles. The update is already available on the PUBG test server. Patch 14.2 only includes a few new additions to the battle royale game, but all of them should make a big impact on dedicated players. The new Mortar weapon — only available on the new Taego map — is able to blow enemy squads up at extreme ranges. However, to use it effectively, teams will need to calculate the range and practice their accuracy.

