The lives of two late hip hop stars, DMX, and Juice WRLD, will be examined in HBO's Music Box series. DMX: Don't Try to Understand will premiere Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25. The film focuses on a year in the life of rapper Earl "DMX" Simmons as he is released from prison on January 25, 2019 after serving one year for tax fraud. It follows his attempt to resurrect his music career and rebuild relationships with family and friends.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO