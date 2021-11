Chipper Cash, one of Africa’s biggest fintechs, recently concluded a Series C extension funding round in which it raised $150 million, a report by Techcrunch has revealed. According to the report, this latest funding round — which was led by Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX — comes barely six months after the fintech startup Chipper Cash was able to raise $100 million in the first Series C funding round.

