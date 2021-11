What once looked like a spectacular matchup of All Pro QBs on Sunday was quickly undone as Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID and will miss his first head-to-head with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. But as the story unfolded, it because clear that Rodgers hasn’t been completely forthright in his decision to go unvaccinated, and the impact may stretch beyond just this game for both Aaron and the Packers organization.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO